Warriors win on the road at Somerset Christian

For the Southwestern Warriors, the start to the second week of the high school basketball season was all about the numbers.
Senior guard Andrew Jones scored a game-high 24 points, while teammate Heagan Galloway scored all 21 of his points after the intermission.
As a result of that dynamic one-two punch, head coach Jeron Dunbar notched his first win of his Southwestern tenure on Monday night, as the Warriors held off a pesky Somerset Christian club by a final count of 63-52.
"We're trying to get our guys to buy in defensively, to the culture that we're trying to set," stated a very happy coach Dunbar immediately following the contest.
"We're trying to teach them how to win basketball games, and trying to teach them just the mental toughness part of it," continued the Southwestern head coach. "It's hard for a new coach coming in, but we had a wakeup call after Saturday (loss to Green County). Sunday, we really got after them in practice and they responded to it very well."
Indeed the Warriors did respond, and it was the play of Jones that led the way early in Monday night's contest at Somerset Christian School against the homestanding Cougars.
Jones tallied 15 of his game-high 24 points in the first half of play, scoring 10 of those in the opening stanza.
However, Somerset Christian hung tough with the Warriors -- at least for awhile.
In fact, the Cougars took their first lead of the contest early in the second quarter despite Jones' fast start out of the gate, thanks to a basket in the paint from David Crubaugh, giving Kirk Stickley's club a 17-16 lead.
However, after that bucket from Crubaugh, the Cougars went cold from the floor, scoring only six points for the last seven minutes-plus of the opening half of play.
Meanwhile -- thanks to a three-point basket just before the horn sounded ending the first half by Southwestern's Eli Meece -- the Warriors went into the locker room with a 30-21 lead over the Cougars, ending the period on a 14-4 spurt.
"Andrew Jones is a kid that we've been telling to attack, attack, attack, and he did that tonight with a double-double," pointed out Dunbar. "There's no reason he can't do that every time."
"Heagan Galloway is a tough matchup for anybody," added the Warrior coach. "We wanted to see toughness tonight from our guys -- both mentally and physically -- because Somerset Christian is a dangerous team. They can shoot the ball, and they don't give up."
Somerset Christian's Braydon Moore played lights out for the Cougars, matching Jones with a game-high 24 points as well. But, it was Galloway that made a big-time difference in this contest for the Warriors.
The junior guard tallied all 21 of his points after the intermission, helping the Warriors stay out in front of the Cougars, helping to keep SCS at bay each time Stickley and company attempted to mount a comeback.
Jones and Galloway were the only two Warrior players to score in the third period of play -- combining for 17 points -- helping keep the Warriors out in front of the Cougars by a score of 47-36 through three quarters of play.
In the final stanza, thanks to another trey from Meece, Southwestern raced out to its biggest lead of the night early in the fourth period at 52-36. However, the Cougars would cut into that deficit, getting within nine points of the Warriors later in the frame, before Dunbar and crew finally put this one away with some clutch free throws.
Jones led the Warriors with 24 points, while Galloway added 21 points, and Meece chipped in with 12 points.
The Cougars meanwhile, got 24 points from Moore, while leading scorer on the season Luke Atwood added 10 points -- scoring all of those after the intermission.
Somerset Christian School fell to 1-3 on the season with the loss, and will return to action on Friday night at home hosting Richmond Model.
Southwestern meanwhile -- 1-2 on the season thanks to the win -- will be on the road on Friday evening with a big-time 48th District clash at Wayne County.
"Overall, we're very excited about tonight's win, and we're looking at this as a bounce-back week," remarked coach Dunbar. "We've got a huge, huge must-win district game on the road on Friday night at Wayne County."
