Warriors win 3rd straight

Home sweet home.
Coming into last night’s regular-season finale, Southwestern had yet to taste victory at the friendly confines of the Reservation in all of 2019. In fact, all four of the Warriors’ wins heading into their matchup with Madison Central came on the road.
That all changed last night, as Jason Foley and the Warriors earned their inaugural home triumph of the year with 37-6 victory over the visiting Indians of Madison Central. The 31-point win over the Indians allowed Southwestern to up their overall record on the year to an even .500 mark.
After recovering a Madison Central fumble, Southwestern got their inaugural score of the evening on a 40-yard run from Tanner Wright. After Max Brainard’s successful extra point, the Warriors took a 7-0 lead over Madison Central with 4:29 left in the opening quarter.
The Warriors added three touchdowns in the second frame to run out to take a 28-0 halftime lead over the Indians. After grabbing a 14-0 lead on a stellar 33-yard touchdown pass play from Blake Burton to Maison Hibbard, Southwestern had a one-yard touchdown run from Chase Doan and a three-yard score from Austin Barnes to run their lead out to a four-score advantage.
With 3:36 remaining in the third stanza, Southwestern went up 34-0 on a 73-yard touchdown run from Wright. The sophomore back would finish with the night with 125 yards and two scores on just five rushing attempts.
Madison Central scored their first and only touchdown of the night with just over ten minutes to go in the contest. The lone Indian score would lessen the Southwestern to 34-6 with 10:10 remaining.
To finish the night, Brainard nailed a 33-yard field goal to give his Warrior team a 37-6 lead over Madison Central. The senior kicker also hit three extra points in the victory.
Offensively, Southwestern tallied 187 rushing yards and 115 passing yards for a combined 325 yards. The Warrior defense would hold Madison Central to 160 offensive yards and would force a pair of turnovers.
Through the air, Burton completed 11 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. Hibbard, who made a fantastic grab on his touchdown catch in the second quarter, was Southwestern’s leading receiver with 73 yards on three catches.
With the 31-point win on Senior Night, Southwestern will now head into the postseason with an even 5-5 record. Foley and the Warriors seem to be peaking at just the right time, as they head into the KHSAA Class 5A State Playoffs on a three-game winning streak after wins over South Laurel, Pulaski County, and Madison Central.
The Warriors will face a familiar opponent in the opening round next Friday evening, as they will travel across town for the second time in three weeks to take on the Pulaski County Maroons. Southwestern defeated the rival Maroons last week in overtime by a score of 15-7, but the stakes will be much, much higher this time around.
Kickoff between the Warriors and the Maroons is set for 7:30 p.m. next Friday, November 8th at PC Field. The winner of the Southwestern-Pulaski County game will advance to the second round, where they will face the victor of the North Laurel-Whitley County contest.
