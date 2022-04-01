Warriors win second game in three outings

The Southwestern High School baseball team downed Garrard County, 7-3, on Thursday to win their second game in their last three outings. The Warriors were paced by a huge six-run third inning to pick up their third win of the year.
In the third, the Warriors opened up the bottom half of the inning with three straight singles by Cameron Shipp, Kolton Durham, and Jonas Gallagher to load the bases. Wyatt Morgan reached base on a Garrard County infield error to bring home Shipp and Durham. Caleb Ramsey laid down a sacrifice bunt, which resulted in Gallagher and Hall (courtesy running for Morgan) to score. Tyler Pumphrey singled to center field to score Ramsey. Later, Pumphrey scored on a wild pitch.
The Warriors held a commanding 7-1 lead after the third frame. Southwestern pitcher Jonas Gallagher controlled the game on the mound for the remainder of the contest. Gallagher pitched a complete seven innings, allowed only four hits and struck out six batters.
The Warriors scored a solo run in the second inning when Ben Howard singled to right field to score Pumphrey.
For the game, Tyler Pumphrey had two hits, scored two runs and drove in a run. Kolton Durham had two hits and scored a run. Wyatt Morgan drove in two runs. Ben Howard had two hits and drove in a run. Caleb Ramsey and Cameron Shipp both had one hit and scored a run.
Southwestern (3-8) will travel to Rockcastle County high School on Saturday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
