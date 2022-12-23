Southwestern was back in action on Thursday in the Rafferty’s Caveland Classic at Edmonson County, taking on Meade County. The Warriors, playing some solid basketball as of late, continued their recent hot streak with a 71-63 victory. Head coach Jeron Dunbar pointed to the great play off of the bench as the reason why his team has been playing better as of late.
“These last few days have been really good for us. We are having different guys step up. Hunter Hamm and Maddox Mink gave us a huge life off the bench today. They brough a lot of energy and made some tough, winning plays. We are going to enjoy this while heading to Christmas and then we are right back to work before a tough tournament at Barren County,” he explained.
The Warriors were led by a game-high 24 points from Eli Meece, as well as 17 from Connor Hudson and 12 from JJ Hutchinson. Maddox Mink added seven points, Blake Bolin added five, Zachary Hutchinson scored four and Hunter Hamm scored two. Meade County was led by 20 points from junior Garrett Hardesty.
Southwestern, now 6-4 on the season, will next play on Wednesday in the Trojan Hoops Holiday Classic hosted by Barren County. Their first opponent will be Riverdale (TN), with first tip scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.