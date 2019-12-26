2019 was a year to remember 

2019 was a year that saw our town's local high school sports teams make a name for themselves at the state level, as Pulaski County, Somerset, Somerset Christian, and Southwestern each had at least one of their athletic teams challenge for a state title.
This past year was another successful year of sports in the Pulaski County area, so let's hit the rewind button in my 11th annual year in review story. We will begin with my top moments of the year, which includes three state championships and one state runner-up finish.
The biggest moment of the year came just a few weeks ago when the Somerset football team brought home the school's first-ever state championship in one of the most exciting finishes that I have ever seen in my life. Trailing Mayfield by three points at 31-28, the Briar Jumpers went over 90-plus yards down the field in 28 seconds to score on a game-winning touchdown pass from Kaiya Sheron to Tate Madden.
Thanks to Madden's late-game heroics at Kroger Field, Robbie Lucas and company came away with 34-31 victory over Mayfield to tally the first state title in the program's 113-year history. The late drive by the Jumpers will be something that will not be forgotten for quite some time by high school football fans all across the Bluegrass State.
The Southwestern Lady Warriors girls' basketball team had never won a 12th Region title before, but that all changed this past March. Southwestern defeated Casey County in the regional finals to tally the school's first-ever regional championship, but that was just the start of something special for the Warrior Nation.
After earning the program's inaugural region title, Stephen Butcher's Lady Warriors made some noise in the state tourney at Rupp Arena, finishing as state runner-up. Southwestern garnered wins over Collins, North Laurel, and Male before falling to Ryle in the state finals.
Pulaski County also won themselves a state championship in 2019, as they brought home the championship trophy in the sport of girls' archery. Paced by a fifth-place individual finish from Morgan Belcher, the Lady Maroons left Bowling Green with the team's first-ever state title.
In KCAA action, the Somerset Christian boys' basketball squad claimed the school's first-ever state championship banner with a 70-60 win over Heritage Christian. Kirk Stickley's Cougars finished their state championship season with an overall record of 21-4.
2019 turned out to be the year of the Briar Jumper. In fact, Somerset claimed a state title in football, a state runner-up finish in girls' track, and tallied regional championships in baseball and boys' tennis.
On the tennis courts, the Somerset boys' tennis team won a regional title under head coach Jason Ruble. Led by the regional championship doubles team of Eric DeMunbrun and Jonathan Nickell, the Briar Jumpers were able to get past Boyle County to win the team title.
The Somerset baseball team had several dramatic postseason wins en route to winning their first regional title since 2007. The Jumpers defeated Pulaski County in 13 innings to get to the region tourney, where they pulled off come-from-behind wins over West Jessamine and Boyle County before downing rival Danville, 10-9, in the finals.
In track and field, the Somerset girls' track team came with a state runner-up at KHSAA Class A State Track and Field Championships. The Lady Jumpers finished only 1.5 points away from state champion Beechwood. Led by Kendall Burgess' meet-high 36 points, Somerset was able to challenge for a team state title in Lexington this spring.
For the second straight year, the Pulaski County's girls' golf team won region. Chris Adkins and the Lady Maroons breezed to a region title, finishing 52 strokes ahead of second-place Rockcastle County.
After starting the year with a 2-5 record, the Southwestern football team won five straight games before falling to Frederick Douglass in the region finals. In Jason Foley's first season at the helm, the Warriors beat crosstown rival Pulaski County in two of the five games prior to winning the school's ninth district title.
The Pulaski County High School's cheerleading squad took home its first UCA (Universal Cheerleaders Association) National Championship back in February in Orlando, Fla.
