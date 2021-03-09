The Wayne County Lady Cardinals won their fifth game in a row after a 57-53 win over the LaRue County Lady Hawks on Saturday at LaRue.
Senior Macey Blevins led the charge for the Lady Cards with a game high 21 points and had seven rebounds as well.
The rest of the Wayne scoring was balanced with Mariah Bowlin and Jade Turner each having nine, Amber Jones and McKenzie Upchirch with 8, and Mallory Campbell chipped in with two.
For the Lady Hawks, three players reached double figures on the night with Maleah English leading the team with 16, Natalie Gentry following with 12, and Paige Evans right behind her with 11.
Wayne led 6-4 after a very defensive first period, but the offenses heated up in the second, and LaRue County was ahead 22-20 after outscoring the Lady Cards 18-14 in the second.
After the break, Wayne County outscored the Lady Hawks 20-14 in the third and led 40-36 at halftime.
The teams had a dead even 17-17 fourth period to close the game, leaving the Lady Cards with a four point win.
Wayne County advanced to 15-2 after the win and will take on the Berea Lady Pirates at home Monday night.
WCHS - 6 - 14 - 20 - 17 - 57
LCHS - 4 - 18 - 14 - 17 - 53
Wayne Co. - Blevins 21, Bowlin 9, Turner 9, Jones 8, Upchurch 8, Campbell 2.
LaRue Co. - English 16, Gentry 12, Evans 11, Williams 8, Cima 1.
