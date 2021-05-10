Wayne County baseball has winning weekend

The Wayne County High School baseball team earned two road wins this weekend with a 8-1 win over Garrard County High School on Friday, and a 15-1 dubbing of Casey County High school on Saturday.
In the Cards' win over Garrard County, Jacob Jackson got the pitching win in seven innings with five strikeouts and allowing only three hits. Malachi Brown and Titus Jones both hit homers in the win. Brown had three hits, dove in three runs and scored two runs. Jones had two hits, drove in two runs and scored two runs.
In Wayne County's win over Casey County, Titus Jones only gave up one hit and and struck out five batters in the pitching victory. Andrew Brammer had three hits, drove in two runs and scored a run. Parker Smith had two hits, drove in three runs and scored two runs. Dylan Tucker had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run.
Wayne County (13-7) will travel to Russell County High School on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
