Wayne County baseball suffers third straight loss

MONTICELLO – After winning their first three games of the season, the Wayne County High School baseball team has now suffered thee straight losses. On Tuesday, the Cardinals gave up 16 runs in the first two innings to fall to Rockcastle County High School by a score of 16-6 in five innings.
Wayne County junior Jayden Keith hit a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate, drove in three runs and scored a run. Junior Trevet Smith had two hits and scored two runs.
Wayne County sophomore Kason Pitman and sophomore Malachi Brown dove in one run each.
Wayne County (3-3) will travel to Frederick Douglass High School on Friday, April 9.
