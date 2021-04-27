Wayne County blanks McCreary 12-0

STEARNS – The Wayne County High School baseball team blanked district rivals McCreary Central High School 12-0 on Monday night.
Cardinals pitchers Kason Pitman and Trevet Smith teamed up for a three-hit shutout of the homestanding Raiders. Pitman threw three innings, not allowing a hit and striking out five batters. Smith threw two innings and struck out two.
Wayne County's Jacob Jackson hit his second home run of the season. Jackson drove in two runs and scored two runs.
Cardinals' Kason Pitman had two hits, a triple, drove in three runs and scored a run. Kamryn Hancock had two hits, drove in three runs and scored a run. Titus Jones had two hits and drove in a run.
Wayne County (8-7) hosts McCreary Central High School on Tuesday, and will host South Laurel High School on Thursday.
