Wayne County blasts Somerset 13-3

MONTICELLO – An eight-run fourth inning was all the Wayne County High School baseball team needed to down the visiting Briar Jumpers of Somerset High School on Wednesday. Somerset lost on the road to the Cardinals by a score of 13-3.
Somerset scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game at 3-3, but Wayne County countered with eight runs in the home half of the fourth inning to go up 11-3. The Cardinals ended the game 'walk-off style' in five innings after scoring two runs in the bottom of the frame.
For Somerset, Kole Grundy had three hits. Isaiah Lewis had two hits, drove in two runs and scored a run.
For Wayne County, Malachi Brown had two hits, drove in three runs, and scored two runs. Jayden Keith had a hit and scored three runs. Kason Pitman and Renan Dobbs both had one hit, drove in two runs and scored a run. Dylan Tucker had one hit and scored two runs. Gyson Rains had two hits and drove in a run.
Wayne County (6-1) will host Lincoln County on Friday. Somerset (5-6) will host Danville on Friday in the All "A" Region Tournament.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
