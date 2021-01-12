Wayne County boys drop season opener

MONTICELLO – The Wayne County High School boys basketball team dropped their home opener in a 62-53 loss to Rockcastle County High School on Tuesday at Coach Rodney C. Woods Gymnasium.
Senior Carson Simpson led the way for the Cardinals with 13 points and five rebounds. Eighth-grader Kendall Phillips scored 10 points, had five rebounds and three assists. Senior Brody Weaver scored nine points, made five rebounds and had three assists.
Junior Gage Gregory and sophomore Mason Burchett scored seven points each. Junior Renan Dobbs scored five points and freshman Antajuan Dumphord scored two points.
Wayne County (0-1) will host district foes McCreary Central on Thursday, Jan 14
