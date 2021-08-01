Wayne County boys golfers have good weekend

The Wayne County High School boys golf team got off to a strong start this past weekend with two high team finishes. The Cardinals placed fourth in the Rowan County Invitational on Friday, and placed third in the Greenup County Invitational on Saturday.
Wayne County seniors Gehrig Sexton and Gage Gregory both fired two-under-par rounds of 70 to tie for fourth individually at Rowan County. Aaron Heese shot a 75, Hunter Bell fired a 96, and Cade Foster scored a 100. The Cardinals posted a team score of 311.
At Greenup County, Gregory fired a 76, while Sexton shot a 78 for 18 holes. Heese scored an 83, Bell shot 86, and Foster came in at 93. The Cardinals posted a score of 323 at Greenup County.
"This was a good stat to the season for us," stated Wayne County High School boys golf coach Stewart Gregory.
