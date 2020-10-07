Wayne County boys soccer ends regular season on winning streak

MONTICELLO - The Wayne County High School boys soccer team finished up their scheduled regular season on a five-game win streak. On Tuesday, the Cardinals downed Russell County 1-0 in their regular season finale.
Wayne County freshman Jefry Radilla scored the winning goal, off an assist by sophomore Malachi Brown.
Cardinal senior keeper Brandon McGinnis made five saves and recorded his sixth straight shutout .
Wayne County (7-2-1) will travel to Southwestern to play the Warriors in the 48th District Championship game on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
