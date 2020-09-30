Wayne County boys soccer rolls to 4 straight wins

LANCASTER - The Wayne County High School boys soccer team won their fourth game in a row with a 2-0 win over Garrard County High School on Tuesday. With five wins and a tie, the Cardinals have not lost a match since Sept. 14.
Sophomore Estafan Radilla and senior Luke Vickery team up to score the two Cardinal goals. Junior Collin Tucker was credited with assisting on both the Wayne County goals.
Wayne County senior keeper Brandon McGinnis had eight saves and was credited with his fifth straight shutout.
Wayne County (6-2-1) will host Russell County on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.