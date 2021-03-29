Wayne County breezes past Williamsburg, 10-0

MONTICELLO – The Wayne County High School baseball team opened up the 2021 season with an easy five-inning 10-0 win over Williamsburg High School on Monday.
The Cardinals wasted no time in the contest, as they scored all 10 of their runs in the opening frame.
Senior Jacob Jackson led the way for the Cardinals by hitting 2-for-3 at the plate, driving in three runs and scoring two runs. Senior Titus Jones had two hits, drove in two runs and scored a run. Junior Renan Dobbs had two hits, while sophomore Kason Pitman scored two runs, had a hit and drove in a run. Senior Tristan Gregory had a hit, drove in two runs and scored a run.
Junior Jayden Keith picked up the win on the mound in three innings of work. Keith allowed no hits and struck out five batters.
Wayne County (1-0) will host Somerset High School on Tuesday, March 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.