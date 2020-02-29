Wayne County comes back to down Warriors

At the conclusion of each of the first three quarters, Southwestern found themselves ahead of Wayne County.
When the fourth and final quarter came to an end, unfortunately for Southwestern, it was the Wayne County Cardinals ahead on the scoreboard.
After being outscored by a 21-13 margin in the opening frame, Wayne County slowly chipped away at the Southwestern lead and eventually came away with a hard-fought, 77-76 victory last night at the Wigwam. With the one-point victory over the Southwestern Warriors, the Cardinals tallied their third consecutive 48th District championship trophy.
With 4:34 left to play in the ballgame, the Cardinals took the lead for the first time since the first quarter on a pair of free-throws from Thomas Spencer at 66-65. The Warriors answered back with a three-pointer from Tanner McKee to make it 68-66, but Wayne County hit a trey of their own to jump back out to a 69-68 advantage.
Wayne County ran out to a 73-69 lead with 2:10 left, but the Warriors would go ahead, 74-73, with a Cole Dysinger three-point shot and a lay-up from Brayden Sims.
Spencer hit three free-throws to put Wayne County out front, 76-74, with just under one minute to go. With 43 ticks left on the clock, Sims knotted the ballgame up at 76-76. Wayne County would then run the clock down to 13 seconds when they would take a timeout.
Wayne County would miss their first shot out of the timeout, but the Warriors were called for a foul with 1.8 seconds left in the game, sending Spencer to the line for two shots. Spencer sunk the first shot, putting the Cardinals ahead by a lone point at 77-76. Southwestern got the rebound with 1.1 seconds remaining after Spencer intentionally missed the second shot.
After getting the rebound, Southwestern took a timeout to talk strategy. The Warriors' last-second attempt at a victory would not be successful, giving Wayne County a 77-76 victory.
Spencer, who led all scorers on the night, tallied 11 of his game-high 23 points in the final quarter. Reese Sexton (16 points), Kameron Gehring (15 points), and Chandler Humble (12 points) all finished in double figures for the Cardinals.
For Southwestern, Dysinger led the charge with a club-high 18 points. The Warrior senior had a big first half for his team, tallying 15 of his 18 points in the first and second quarters. Sims chimed in with 15 points for Southwestern in the loss.
The Warriors got out to a hot start, opening the game with an 11-3 run, forcing Wayne County into a timeout. Southwestern, thanks to that strong run to begin the contest, led Wayne County, 21-13, after one quarter of play.
Led by a 14-point performance from Sexton in the second period, the Cardinals would outscore Southwestern by a 19-17 margin. At the intermission, the Warriors clung to a 38-32 lead over Wayne County.
Wayne County narrowly outscored the Warriors in the third period by a 19-18 margin, cutting the lead to 55-51, heading into the final stanza.
The Cardinals (18-12) and the Warriors (17-14) will both advance to the 12th Region Boys Basketball Tournament. The tourney will be this upcoming week at Pulaski County High School.
Southwestern is hoping that history will repeat itself. After losing to the Cardinals in the district title game in 2018, Chris Baker and the Warriors would go on to win the regional tournament and advance to Rupp Arena for the state tourney.
WAYNE COUNTY 77, SOUTHWESTERN 76
WC -- 13 19 19 25 -- 77
SW -- 21 17 18 21 -- 76
WAYNE COUNTY: Spencer 23, Sexton 16, Gehring 15, Humble 12, Tucker 8, Weaver 2
SOUTHWESTERN: Dysinger 18, SIms 15, Jones 9, Coffey 8, McKee 8, Smith 8, Eastham 5, Pierce 5
