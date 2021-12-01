Wayne County downs Burgin in home opener

MONTICELLO – In a low-scoring affair, Wayne County High School boys basketball team used a big second quarter to down Burgin High School, 49-41, on Tuesday.
Trailing 15-8 after the first quarter, the Cardinals outscored the visiting Bulldogs 20 to 8 in the second stanza, taking a 28-23 halftime lead. Wayne County stayed on top the rest of the way.
"I will say winning is better than losing but that’s about all I can say about the game tonight," stated Wayne County High School basketball coach Rodney Woods. "We have lots of work to do, no magic potion, just get down and work harder."
Wayne County was led in scoring by eighth-grader Kendall Phillips with 14 points. Renan Dobbs and Antajuan Dumphord scored nine points each. Trevet Smith scored six points and Mason Burchett scored three points.
Burgin's Jacob Qualls hit five treys en rout to his game-high 25 points.
Wayne County (1-0) will travel to Garrard County High School on Saturday, Dec. 4.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
