Wayne County downs Burgin on the road

BURGIN - After a sluggish start to the season, the Wayne County High School boys basketball team have now won three of their last four games. On Saturday, the Cardinals downed Burgin High School by a score of 58-42.
Senior Brody Weaver led the way with a game-high 19 points and six rebounds. Eighth-grader Kendall Phillips scored 16 points and had three rebounds.
Junior Renan Dobbs hit three three-pointers, scored 11 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Sophomore Mason Burchett scored eight points and had six rebounds. Senior Gage Gregory scored four points, had five rebounds and seven assists.
Wayne County (4-5) will travel to Somerset High School on Tuesday, Feb 2.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.