Wayne County downs Lady Jumpers in five sets

The Lady Jumpers returned home to the Briar Patch on Tuesday night, welcoming in the Lady Cards of Wayne County, the 2nd ranked team in the district. Early on in the game, you could tell Somerset really wanted this upset win to spark some momentum in the last few weeks of the season, as they went up 2 sets to nothing early on the Lady Cards. However, the upset was just not meant to be, as Wayne County clutched up to win the next 3 sets to take the game 3-2 (17-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-10).
Early on in the first set, Somerset led Wayne by a score of 12-7. Somerset was led early by kills from Bethanie Hampton (1), Emily Ford (1), and McKayla Waters (1), and 2 aces from Abby Ford, while Wayne was led by Addy Rice (1 kill) and Jaden McClellan (3 kills and a block). Somerset then proceeded to go on a 10-6 run to lead 22-13 late in the first set, with more stellar play coming from Waters (1 kill), Areli Vela-Alvarez (2 kills), Hampton (2 blocks and 1 kill) and E. Ford (1 ace). After a mini 4-0 run to get Wayne within 6 points (a kill from Rice and 2 kills plus a block from Mallory Campbell), Somerset scored the next 3 points to win the first set by a score of 25-17, with the set-clinching point coming off of an error from the Lady Cards.
The second set was a much closer affair, as early on in the set the score was tied at a score of 11-11. Points were scored by Somerset's A. Ford (1 kill), Waters (1 kill), and E. Ford (1 kill), and by Wayne's Sydney Alley (2 kills), Rice (2 kills and an ace), and Campbell (2 kills). After a quick 6-0 run, featuring 3 straight aces from E. Ford, the Lady Jumpers led the set 17-11. The Lady Cards, however, responded by going on a 10-4 run to tie the game at 21 a piece, with good efforts from Campbell (3 kills), Mariah Bowlin (1 kill), and McClellan (1 ace). However, once again the Lady Jumpers closed strong, as they were able to take 4 of the next 6 points to win the 2nd set (and come to the verge of an upset victory) 25-23, with the set clinching point here coming off of an ace from E. Ford.
The 3rd set started, and you would expect all the momentum to be firmly in the corner of Somerset, however, set 3 proved to be a close set once again, as towards the middle of it the score was tied 13 all. Somerset here being led by a balanced attack of A. Ford (1 kill), Waters (1 kill), Lain Prather (1 kill), Vela-Alvarez (1 kill), Addison Langford (1 ace), and Hampton (1 kill), while Wayne was once again being led by Rice (4 kills), Campbell (2 kills), and McClellan (2 kills). 8 Points later and the 2 teams were tied once again at 17. Unfortunately, this is where the momentum started to shift over to the Wayne County side, as the Lady Cards scored 8 of the next 10 points to win the 3rd set 25-19 off of stellar play from Rice (1 kill), Elizabeth Wright (1 ace), Campbell (2 kills), and then the set winning kill from Alley.
The homestanding Lady Jumpers got out to an early 9-3 lead against the Lady Cards in the 4th set, off of 1 kill a piece from Prather and Waters, and 3 aces from Tori Smith, with again, seemingly, a momentum shift on the horizon. However, the Lady Cards fought back and got the lead, 23-18, very late into the 4th set. In this late portion of the 4th set, the Lady Jumpers were led by 2 kills from Hampton and 2 aces from E. Ford, while Wayne was led by 1 kill a piece from Alley, McClellan, Wright, and Campbell, 2 kills from Rice, and an ace from McClellan.
When all hope seemed lost for Somerset, the player sna dcrowd came alive with a small 4-0 run, led by 2 kills from Waters, a kill from Vela-Alvarez, and an ace from A. Ford. The crowd was in a frenzy at this point, but their hopes of the win in the 4th set were dashed, as after an error from Somerset to give Wayne their 24th point, a hit into the net by Smith gave the 25th and final point to the Lady Cards, which meant the set too went the way of the Lady Cards by a score of 25-22.
With all the wind seeming to be out of their sails, the Lady Jumpers fell behind majorly in the 5th and final set, trailing 9-1 off of great all around teamwork from Wayne County (a kill and an ace from Alley, as well as a kill and a block from McClellan). The 2 teams split the next 10 points of the set, with Somerset getting 5 points off of kills from Prather (1 kill), Vela-Alvarez (1 kill), and Waters (2 kills), while Wayne got points from both Rice (2 kills) and Campbell (3 kills), to make the score 14-6 in favor of the Lady Cards.
The Lady Jumpers then scored the next 4 off of a kill from Vela-Alvarez and 2 aces from Prather, and both the players and the crowd thought the magical comeback might actually happen here. Unfortunately, a hit from Prather on the next volley went out of bounds, and with it handed the 15th and final point of the game to Wayne County, and thus Wayne won the 5th and final set 15-10. A tremendous effort by the Lady Jumpers, and although they did not come out with the win, a performance like this might be a catalyst to a big run in the upcoming district tournament.
Somerset falls to 8-12 on the season, and will return to action Thursday night, as they will host the Lady Rockets of Rockcastle County in a game that was rescheduled from its original date of Aug. 26. Wayne County improved to 21-9, and will travel to Lincoln County on Thursday.
