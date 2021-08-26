Wayne County downs Monroe County to remain perfect

The Wayne County High School boys soccer team upped their season record to a perfect 2-0 with a 8-1 win over Monroe County on Tuesday. After the visiting Monroe County Flacons scored the first goal of the game in the 30th minute, the Cardinals scored the next eight goals for the easy win.
Senior Andrew Brammer, junior Aden Perez and sophomore Kevin Rosales led the Cardinals with two goals each.
Brammer scored his first goal in the 49th minute on a volley in the bottom right corner, which was set up by a great cross from senior Luis Balmori. Brammer found the net again in the 77th minute after a great solo dribbling run by Aden Perez who set up an easy layoff pass.
In the 41st minute, Aden Perez struck the ball into the bottom left corner after a scramble for the ball around the penalty spot. In the 63rd minute, a brilliant ball into the box from midfield by sophomore Aidan Tucker is finished with power into the top netting by Perez.
Rosales scored in the 73rd minute off a wild scramble that left the ball at his feet for shot into the bottom corner from about 15 yards out. In the 79th minute, Rosales scored off a failed Falcons' clearance landing at his feet for the finish into the top left side of the goal.
In the 60th minute, sophomore Haden Bertram scored a solo goal off a good cross by Kevin Rosales from the right wing.
The Cardinals also scored on a Monroe County on-goal. A dangerous cross by Brammer finds a Monroe County defender's foot and ends up in the back of the net.
Balmori, Rosales, Tucker, Brammer and Aden Perez were all credited with assists.
Wayne County (2-0) hosted Southwestern High School on Thursday and will host Casey County High School on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
