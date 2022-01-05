Wayne County downs Somerset Christian

In their third meeting in two years, the Wayne County High School boys basketball team came out victorious again over Somerset Christian School, by a score of 77-63 on Tuesday at the Cougars Den.
For the Cardinals, it was a 'Phillips Night' as Kayden Phillips scored a game-high 24 points and Kendall Phillips added 22 points. Kayden Phillips was red hot by connecting on five three-pointers, while Kendall Phillips hit all five of his free throws in the game. Mason Burchett scored 18 points, Antajuan Dumphord scored nine points, and Gage Gregory scored four points.
For Somerset Christian, Braydon Moore scored 17 points and hit three from beyond the arc. Luke Atwood scored 15 points, Noah Brummett scored 14 points, David Crubaugh scored 10 points, and Ethan Warren scored seven points.
Wayne County (6-7) will travel to Boyle County on Friday, Jan. 7. Somerset Christian (6-9) will travel to Danville Christian on Saturday, Jan. 8.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.