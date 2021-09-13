Wayne County downs Southwestern in volleyball

MONTICELLO – The Wayne County High School volleyball team picked up a big win in their straight-set district victory over Southwestern High School on Thursday. The Lady Cards won the three sets by scores of 25-18, 25-14, and 25-20.
For Wayne County, Mallory Campbell had 12 digs, eight kills, and five aces. Mariah Bolin had 22 assists and seven digs. Sydney Alley had 10 digs, five kills, and an assist. Addy Rice had 13 digs. Jaden McCellan had six kills, three aces, and 12 digs. Elizabeth Wright had three kills, one ace, and two digs.
Southwestern, who had several of their players out, was led by Kylee Tucker with eight kills and two blocks. Halle Norvell had five kills, 17 assists and 11 digs. Aslynn Davidson had four kills, three blocks, one assist, 10 digs, and an ace. Paige Truett had two assists and 12 digs. Payton Acey had four kills, an assist and two digs. Lexi Wing had three digs, Hollyn Gover had four digs, and Adison Black had five digs.
Wayne County (12-6) hosts Rockcastle County High School on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Southwestern (5-7) will host Corbin High School on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
