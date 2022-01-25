Wayne County downs the Cougars on Retro Night

MONTICELLO - After falling behind nine points in the opening period, the Wayne County High School boys basketball team clawed their way back into the game to down Somerset Christian School by a score of 58-42 on Tuesday night.
A Retro Night at the Rodney C. Woods gym, the Wayne County Bovines fought off a pesky Cougars team while trying to pay tribute to the past sporting the old 'cardinal and white' uniforms won by the Wayne County teams back in 1947.
The game was a series of momentum shifts as the Cougars led 14-5 after the first quarter, only to have Wayne County battled back to tie the game at 14-14 with two minutes gone by in the second quarter. But Somerset Christian went on a 9 to 2 run to retake at he lead at 23-16 with 3:08 left in the first half. However, the homestanding Bovines scored the last nine points of the first half to take a 27-23 lead into the intermission.
"We did a good job getting back into the game, but those guys (Somerset Christian) are pretty good," stated Wayne County High School boys basketball coach Rodney Woods. "We're pretty evenly matched teams, and the score is very misleading. It was about a six-point game with two minutes to go up at their place, just like tonight. We got a couple of cheap ones there towards the end and pushed the lead out. That game was in jeopardy all the way down to the last two or three minutes."
The Cougars retook the lead at 32-31 with 3:23 left in the third quarter after Braydon Moore sank a six-footer. But Wayne County responded with a 8-0 run that was set up by two defensive charge stops. Eighth-grader Kendall Phillips scored six of the Wayne County eight points in that run, while Antajuan Dumphord scored inside off a Gage Gregory defensive steal and assist.
"We actually had one guy take a charge that hadn't taken one all year," Woods laughed. "So that was pretty good. I don't know if he took one or he just got ran over before he had a chance to get out of the way. Somerset Christian has got some kids that are good basketball players, especially those two little guards. Both times this year, they played us right down to end."
Leading 39-32 going into the final period, the Bovines were paced by Kendall Phillips' 12 points in the final stanza.
The Cougars ended the first quarter by reeling off 12 unanswered points on a Luke Atwood free throw, inside score by David Crubaugh, a three-pointer from the left corner by Ethan Warren and a three-pointer from the top of the key by Moore.
Wayne County opened the second quarter with pressure defense to get the Cougars offense out of rhythm, while Mason Burchett scored 'an old fashion' three-point play, Gage Gregory scored on a layup and Kendall Phillips scored on back-to-back layups.
The Cougars mid-second quarter run was paced by seven points scored by Noah Brummett (a layup, a six-footer and a three-pointer) and an inside basket by Crubaugh. However, a six-footer by Gregory, a long range basket by Burchett, an inside basket by Gregory, and a three-point play and layup by Dumphord gave Wayne County the halftime lead.
Wayne County middle schooler Kendall Phillips led all scorers with 25 points and had eight rebounds. Gage Gregory scored 14 points and had three boards. Antajuan Dumphord recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Mason Burchett scored seven points and had seven rebounds.
For Somerset Christian, sophomore Ethan Warren scored 11 points, had five rebounds and three assists. Noah Brummett had nine points and seven rebounds. Luke Atwood scored eight points and had two assists. Braydon Moore scored eight points, had four assists and two steals. David Crubaugh scored four points and had six rebounds. Elijah Ray scored two points.
Wayne County (9-10) will travel to Southwestern on Friday for a 48th District match-up. Somerset Christian (8-15) will travel to Casey County on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
