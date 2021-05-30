Wayne County downs Warriors for first district baseball title in 9 years

Wayne County High School junior Renan Dobbs hit a two-run homer and pitched a solid game to lead the Cardinals to a 4-1 win over Southwestern High School in the 48th District Baseball Tournament championship game on Sunday.
Dobbs hit a high soaring home run over the left field fence to drive in sophomore Malachi Brown in the fourth inning. On the mound, Dobbs only allowed three Warriors hits and one run, while striking out 10 batters.
"We have a lot of confidence in Renan (Dobbs)," Wayne County High School baseball coach Josh Bartley stated. "We knew if we got him out there throwing strikes, we would be in good shape. He does a good job working the zone, he has a high velocity, and he can keep batters off balanced with that."
"In that home run Dobbs hit, he had two strikes on him," Bartley said. "He was able to lift one up and get it over the left field wall."
The fourth inning accounted for all of the Cardinals' four runs. Before Dobbs' two-run blast, senior Jacob Jackson singled, stole second base and advanced to third after being stared down on a pitcher-fielded ground out. Jackson then came home on a Warriors' wild pitch. Sophomore Kason Pitman legged out an infield bunt single, and advanced all the way to third base on an hit-and-run sacrifice bunt by freshman Dylan Tucker. Sophomore Kamryn Hancock walked. Hancock forced a throw to second base on a steal, allowing Pitman to steal home.
"Base running is something we have worked on quite a bit," Barley explained. "My first year here at Wayne County we couldn't hit the ball, so we need a way to play small ball and manufacture runs. It has worked for us, and we have tried to keep it going over the years."
After having only three base runners in the first five innings of the game, the Warriors started to put together a rally in the top of the sixth frame. Senior Riley McBryde singled, and later scored off a sophomore Caleb Ramsey double to the right center gap. However, Cardinals pitcher Renan Dobbs retired the next two Warrior batters to end the inning. Also, Southwestern went down in order in their last at bats in the seventh inning.
After the Cardinals' district championship win, Wayne County head coach Josh Bartley got doused with a water cooler and deservedly so. The Wayne County High School baseball program had fallen to Southwestern in the last seven district championships games. The last time Wayne County won the 48th District baseball title was back in 2012, in a 7-6 win over Southwestern.
"Early on in the season we had to be easy with Renan Dobbs' arm after coming off the basketball court, and our second best arm Jacob Jackson was having some arm problems," Bartley explained. "Once we got those two arms going and Andrew Brammer in the line-up, that made a big change for us as a team."
For Southwestern, Caleb Ramsey had two hits and drove in a run. Riley McBryde had a hit and drove in a run.
For Wayne County, Renan Dobbs had two hits, a homer and two runs batted in. Cardinals senior Andrew Brammer had two hits.
Southwestern players named to the 48th District All-Tournament Team were Wyatt Morgan, Caleb Ramsey, and Riley McBryde. All-Tournament Team members from Wayne County were Kason Pitman, Malachi Brown, Andrew Brammer, and Renan Dobbs.
Both teams will advance to the 12th Region Baseball Tournament, to be played at Danville High School next week.
SW 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 – 1 3 0
WC 0 0 0 4 0 0 X – 4 8 1
2B – Ramsey (SW); M. Brown, Keith (WC). HR – Dobbs (WC). RBI – Ramsey (SW); Dobbs 2 (WC) .
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
SW 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 – 1 3 0
WC 0 0 0 4 0 0 X – 4 8 1
2B – Ramsey (SW); M. Brown, Keith (WC). HR – Dobbs (WC). RBI – Ramsey (SW); Dobbs 2 (WC) .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.