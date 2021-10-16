MONTICELLO - The Wayne County Cardinals looked to bounce back on Friday evening after a horrible performance against Lincoln County in their last game, as they hosted the Panthers of Knox Central on what would be their final regular season home game of the 2021 season.
Although the Cardinals' offense looked improved at specific points throughout the game, their overall shakiness couldn't be prevented, as Knox Central beat the Cardinals 21-10, and with the Cardinals moving into a 2 game stretch to end the season that is the most difficult portion of the schedule, this may have been their last opportunity for a solid win before the post season begins.
Wayne County received the ball first to open up the game, and it appeared as if their offense had woken up early from their slump the previous few weeks, as immediately on the first play Justin Curry took the ball and ran it for a gain of 12 yards. 2 runs after by Antajuan Dumphord left the Cardinals with a 3rd and 10 situation, and after a pass to Wesley Cares for a gain of 9, followed by a run by Mason Burchett for no gain, the Cardinals offense stalled and turned the ball over on downs.
On the second play from Knox Central, QB Steve Partin completed his first pass to Abram Brock for a gain of 13, and followed that up with a 35 yard QB keeper run. Following a run by Brenton Willoughby for a gain of 7, Partin completed a pass to UK-offeree Gavin Chadwell for 12 yards and a touchdown, making the score 7-0 early in favor of the Panthers.
Wayne County then received the ball again, and following gains by Curry (a run for 9 yards) and Dumphord (a QB run for a gain of 6 yards), the Cardinals had their first huge play of the game, a pass from Wesley Cares (who split the reps with Dumphord at QB) found Damon Hancock for a gain of 36 yards. The offense unfortunately then stalled where they were, but were luckily in good enough field position for their kicker Jack Kelsey to come on and attempt a 26 yard field, and after it went through the uprights, the score was then 7-3.
The Panthers' offense then looked like they were moving up the field with ease again, as Partin had a QB keeper for a gain of 20, and then Matt Elkins had a run for a gain of 12. However, the Cardinals' defense then struck, as Partin was sacked by Bradley Hardwick and Brody Guffey for a loss of 7 yards. Moments after, the horn sounded and Knox Central had the lead at the end of the first quarter 7-3.
At the start of the second quarter, Partin fumbled the ball and then recovered it, resulting in another 7 yard loss for the Panthers. Wayne's defense then broke down, as Partin completed a pass to Brock for a gain of 21, and then Wayne was called for an offsides, giving Knox Central the surprising 1st down.
A few plays later, and Partin found Brock once again, this time for a touchdown, marking Partin's 2nd touchdown pass of the game and giving the Panthers a 14-3 lead. After Wayne got the ball and Dumphord was sacked for a loss of 4 on the ensuing drive, it looked like the offense had come to a stand still once again. However, 2 huge plays happened back to back, as Dumphord had a QB keeper for a gain of 13 (followed by offsetting penalties by both teams), and then Cares had a keeper for a gain of 22 yards. The mental lapses of this offense once again reared their heads at this point though, as Cares threw up a pass that was intercepted by Cayden Collins, spoiling Wayne's good field position here.
The Panthers' offense couldn't manage much on their next drive, and punted the ball for the first time during the game. Wayne, however, couldn't make anything happen on offense once again, and as 4th down approached, it looked as if they would punt. Surprisingly though, they ran a fake punt, as Dumphord had the ball and passed it to Burchett for a gain of 10, thus giving them a shocking first down.
The Cardinals then continued to make progress down the field, and following a pass from Dumphord to Burchett for a gain of 14, and a run by Dumphord for a gain of 9, the Cardinals once again had good field position. They did not squander this opportunity, as Cares took the snap and kept the ball on a run from 11 yards out up the middle of the field for the Cardinals' first touchdown of the day, and Cares' 8th rushing touchdown on the season, to narrow the Knox Central lead to 14-10. A few more plays, and then the halftime horn sounded, with the Panthers up by the same score.
A squib kick by Wayne to open up the second half was recovered by Nathaniel Sullivan, and it looked like the momentum, for the first time in weeks, was really looking in the Cardinals' favor. However, the offense once again stalled, including a sack to Dumphord by the Panthers' Dalton Pilarski, and the Cardinals were forced to punt away the ball again.
The Knox Central offense once again went to work gashing the Wayne County defense, with big passes from Partin (to Chadwell for a gain of 25 and 2 to Brock for a combined gain of 47), and the Panthers were set up with excellent field position. Just 2 plays later, and Partin took the ball himself with a QB keeper for a gain of 3 and the touchdown, giving himself his 3rd accounted for touchdown of the evening, and increasing the Knox Central lead to 21-10.
Wayne County had some decent gains on their ensuing drive, with passes from Dumphord to Burchett and Cares for gains of 9 and 6 yards respectively, and a run from N. Sullivan for a gain of another 6 yards, but then, frustratingly, the offense stalled once again, and following a few more plays by the Panthers' offense, the 3rd quarter ended with the scoreboard showing a Knox Central lead 21-10.
After the offense of Knox Central stalled, they were forced to punt, and the Cardinals had a lucky break, as the punt went off a Panthers' player, and the punt accordingly went for a loss of 12 yards, and giving Wayne some of their best field position on the evening. Following a run by Curry for a gain of 9 yards, Dumphord had a QB keeper for a gain of 6 yards, however, he was hit hard and fumbled the ball out of bounds, and unfortunately was also injured on the play, not returning for the rest of the game. Prayers and thoughts up that he is okay! Following some incomplete passes by Cares, he was sacked by Chadwell (who was an absolute beast on both sides of the ball tonight) for a loss of 7 yards, and thus the Cardinals turned the ball over on downs. Elkins then put his head down and churned out some solid runs, 4 in a row for a net gain of 21 yards. Following a few more plays, Partin aired the ball out into the endzone, and with great coverage from Colton Tucker, the pass was incomplete and the Panthers turned the ball over on downs. Time was starting to run out for the Cardinals as Cares took the ball on a QB keeper for a gain of 25 yards, with the Cards looking like they were in panic mode at this point.
A fumble by Cares 2 plays later was recovered by himself, but also cost Wayne 8 yards. Following another incomplete pass by Cares (this one underthrown), the Cardinals turned the ball over on downs. The Panthers at this point just began to run out the clock, and following 3 straight runs from Willoughby for 9 yards, a 2 yard QB keeper by Partin, another run by Willoughby for a gain of 4, a short run by Elkins for a gain of 1, and then finally, a QB keeper for Partin for a gain of 5, the clock finally ran out for the Cardinals, as the Knox Central Panthers beat Wayne County on their senior night and final home game by a score of 21-10.
The Wayne County Cardinals fall to 4-4 on the season, and will begin their season-ending 2 game road trip next Friday night, Oct. 22, as they will travel to take on the undefeated Redhounds of Corbin, one of the best teams in 4A. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
