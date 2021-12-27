STEARNS – The Wayne County High School boys basketball team closed out play in the Arby's/KFC Classic on Thursday at McCreary Central High School. Unfortunately, the Cardinals suffered three straight losses in the holiday tournament after falling to Lynn Camp 69-68 on Thursday.
"We have to learn to finish games," stated Wayne County High School boys basketball coach Rodney Woods. "Too many bad decisions and missed free throws down the stretch hurt us."
Eighth-grader Kendall Phillips led the Cardinals with 29 points and five threes. Phillips was named to the Arbys/KFC Classic All-Tournament Team.
Mason Burchett scored 15 points and hit three treys. Kayden Phillips scored six points. Antajuan Dumphord and Renan Dobbs scored five points each. Gage Gregory and Bryson Slone scored four points each.
Wayne County (4-5) will host the Monticello Bank Classic this week.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.