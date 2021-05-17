Wayne County earns two weekend wins

MONTICELLO – The Wayne County High School baseball team tallied 21 total runs in a span of of less than 24 hours and picked up two home wins over the weekend. The Cardinals downed Lincoln County, 11-1 on Friday. On Saturday, Wayne County downed North Laurel High School, 10-5.
In the Cards' win over Lincoln County, senior Jacob Jackson hit a triple, had two hits, and drove in two runs. Senior Andrew Brammer hit a perfect 3-for-3, scored three runs and drove in a run. Senior Titus Jones had two hits, and drove in two runs. Sophomore Kason Pitman hit a triple, drove in a run and scored two runs. Junior Trevet Smith drove in two runs, and freshman Dylan Tucker drove in a run.
Sophomore pitcher Malachi Brown picked up the win over Lincoln County, allowing one run and four hits with two strikeouts. At the plate, Brown had two hits and scored two runs.
In the win over North Laurel, Jackson hit a triple, had two hits, drove in a run and scored two runs. Brammer had two hits and scored two runs. Sophomore Kamryn Hancock had two hits and drove in a run. Malachi Brown and Pitman drove in one run each.
Wayne County (16-9) hosts Clinton County High School on Monday and travels to play Somerset High School on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.