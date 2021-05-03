Wayne County edges Maroons in pitcher's battle

MONTICELLO – Wayne County High School hurler Rennan Dobbs and Pulaski County High School pitcher Chance Todd both shined in a low-scoring baseball game, as the Cardinals edged out Pulaski County High School 3-2 on Friday.
Dobbs pitched seven innings, gave up five hits, and struck out nine batters. Todd pitched six innings, gave up four hits, and struck out six batters.
Both teams scored a run in the first frame, but the Cardinals scored a pair of runs in the third frame to take a 3-1 lead. The Maroons tacked on a run in the fifth inning, but could not close the gap.
The Maroons scored their run in the opening frame when Brysen Dugger doubled to left field to score Kaleb Adams. Wayne County countered in the home half of the first inning off a sacrifice fly by Titus Jones to bring home Jayden Keith.
In the bottom of the third inning, Wayne County's Malachi Brown hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield to score Keith. Dobbs singled to left field to plate Jacob Jackson.
The Maroons scored a run in the top of the fifth when Dugger reached base on an infield error to score Adams.
For Wayne County, Jayden Keith scored two runs. Titus Jones, Malachi Brown and Renan Dobbs drove in one run each.
For Pulaski County, Kaleb Adams had two hits and scored two runs. Brysen Dugger had a hit and drove in a run.
Wayne County travels to Madison Southern High School on Tuesday, while Pulaski County travels to McCreary Central High School on Monday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
