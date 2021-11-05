Wayne County eliminated by Corbin

CORBIN - The Wayne County Cardinals, in the midst of a four-game losing streak, headed into the Class 4A State playoffs, with their first opponent being Class 4A's best in the Corbin Redhounds, a rematch of a game 2 weeks ago in which Corbin defeated the Cardinals 42-0.
The Cardinals, under first-year head coach Tyler Guffey, have had a very up-and-down year, but injuries and a young team have taken their toll late into the season. In particular, the Cardinals were missing 2 key rushers this game in Nathaniel Sullivan and Justin Curry. Although they did have in a way a "warm-up" game against this very same team, Wayne County just didn't have enough to overcome one of the best teams talent-wise in the state, falling 40-8 on a cold night at Campbell Field in the first round of State Playoffs.
Corbin received the ball first to begin the game. Almost immediately, it was clear that the Cardinals' defense, although being a solid unit throughout the season, was just overmatched on this night, as QB Cameron Combs found UK-commit Treyveon Longmire for a gain of 18 yards on the first play from scrimmage. After a run for Seth Huff for a gain of 12 yards, as well as a QB keeper by Combs for a small gain of 3, Combs found Seth Mills for a 34 yard touchdown to make the score 7-0 early into the first quarter.
Although Antajuan Dumphord did complete his first pass of the game to Mason Burchett on the ensuing possession, the offense basically stalled after this point (even with some small gains on the ground by both Dumphord and Dakota Karr), and Wayne was forced to punt for the first time on the evening. On the next offensive drive by Corbin, Huff had 2 good runs for a combined gain of 11 yards, and then Combs had a pass to Zander Curry for a gain of 15 yards.
As the Redhounds were getting into good field position, Huff broke a huge run for another big gain of 20 yards, and Combs then had a QB keeper for a gain of 10 yards, and almost had a touchdown as well, before it was called back after an illegal hurdle. After that 15-yard penalty on Combs, he hit Kade Elam for a gain of 5 yards, Huff ran for a gain of 7 yards, and then finally, the drive was completed following a jet sweep that led to Longmire scoring his first rushing touchdown of the season, and after the ensuing kick, the 1st quarter ended, with Corbin leading 14-0 through 1.
On the very first play of the 2nd quarter, Dumphord attempted a pass to Damon Hancock, but it was intercepted by Evan Poore to give Corbin the ball once again, and with the way their offense was moving, another score was almost certainly on the horizon. 3 huge plays by the Redhounds' offense (a run by Mills for a gain of 18, a pass from Combs to Carter Stewart for a gain of 21 yards, and a pass to Z. Curry for a gain of 11 yards, set the Redhounds up in the end zone with their offense threatening to put the game even further out of reach of the Cardinals.
A few plays later, and Combs threw an absolute bullet of a pass to Z. Curry for Combs' 2nd passing TD on the day, and following the PAT the score was 21-0 in favor of Corbin. As the Cardinals received the ball again, it was desperation time, with Wayne County in desperate need for a score before halftime. Following 2 straight great passes from Dumphord to Burchett for a combined gain of 36 yards, and a pass to Wesley Cares for a gain of 10 yards, the Cardinals finally had good field position along with momentum for their offense. Dumphord then had a great QB keeper for another first down, and for a gain of about 10 yards.
Unfortunately, the Redhounds' defense held strong at this point, forcing the Wayne County offense into a turnover on down following 3 straight incomplete passes. With only a few minutes to go until halftime, the Corbin offense went into overdrive, marching down the field with authority. Following 3 runs by Huff for a combined gain of 28 yards, a pass from Combs to Huff for a huge gain of 27 yards, and a QB keeper by Combs for a gain of 20 yards, the Cards had their back against the wall with just a little over a minute left, with Corbin on the 3-yard line. On the very next play, Corbin scored via a 3-yard run by Huff, making the score 28-0 in favor of the Redhounds. Wayne County received the ball with less than a minute to go till halftime, and following a huge 26 yard keeper by Dumphord, the halftime buzzer sounded with the scoreboard still reading 28-0 in favor of Corbin.
Wayne County received the ball off of the 2nd half kickoff, but their offense once again couldn't get anything going, forcing them into another punt early into the 3rd quarter. Following a 19 yard run by Mills, a pass from Combs was almost intercepted by Colton Tucker of the Cardinals. Mills led the Redhounds to the promise land once again at the end of this drive, however, and following a run by him for a gain of 12 yards, he grabbed a pass from Combs for 9 yards and the touchdown, giving Mills his 2nd reception of the night and Combs his 3rd passing touchdown of the night.
The Redhounds attempted a 2-pt conversion at this point to start the running clock, but missed, and thus led 34-0, 2 points shy of enacting the running clock. Wayne received the ball again, but just couldn't get any positive momentum going, even attempting to convert a 4th down play from their own 19 yard line, but after being stopped by Corbin's defense, was forced into a turnover on downs, giving Corbin a great opportunity at starting the running clock.
Following a run by Huff for a gain of 8 yards and a QB keeper by Combs for a gain of 6 yards, Combs was almost intercepted again, this time by the Cardinals' Bryson Bell. Unfortunately, the Cardinals defense couldn't force a turnover here, as on the very next play, Huff ran it in from 5 yards out, giving him his 2nd rushing touchdown on the night, and following a missed PAT, the Corbin lead was 40-0, with the running clock coming into effect here. Wayne County was once again forced to punt, and following Corbin sitting their starters and letting their bench players get some run, the 3rd quarter came to an end with the Redhounds leading 40-0, and the end of the season for the Cardinals was almost assured at this point.
The Wayne County defense had a bit of a bright start to start the 4th quarter, forcing a very potent Corbin offense (although playing their 2nd and 3rd-stringers at this point) into a turnover on downs. The Cardinals' offense then found some slight positive momentum here, as Dumphord had a 12 yard completion to Burchett, as well as a keeper for a gain of 5 yards.
Dumphord would not allow the Cardinals to be shutout on this night, however, as following a huge run that saw him gain 25 yards, he kept the ball 3 straight times (1 for 5, 1 for 8, and the final keeper for 1 yard) for a combined gain of 14 yards, and thus finding the endzone! Following a beautiful pass to Cares for the 2-pt conversion, the Cardinals trailed the Redhounds 40-8, and although time was running out, the Cardinals kept on competing and avoided the shutout. After the Redhounds' Ethan Gregory broke a huge 40 yard run a few plays later, the backup QB Elam was able to enter the victory formation, and following 2 knees, the final buzzer sounded, with the Cardinals 2021 season coming to a close in the first round of state playoffs to the Corbin Redhounds, 40-8. This makes coach Guffey's final record for his first season at the helm 4-7.
Although inconsistent throughout the year, the Wayne County football program is in a good place with Coach Guffey at the head of it. All the players gave it their all the whole season, and I'm sure the parents and fans of the program are insanely proud of them! The following seniors wrapped up their prep football careers with the loss, and best of luck to them in all of their future endeavors: Bryceton Bell, Curtis Dobbs, Andrew Frogge, Nick Greene, Brody Guffey, Matthew Hancock, Cameron Hughes, Gavin Koger, Jonathon Liga, Michael McClellan, Fernando Tello, Colton Tucker, and Andrew Winchester.
