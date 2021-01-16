Wayne County falls to Adair County in overtime

COLUMBIA - In two straight days the Wayne County High school boys basketball team has dropped two straight games in a 78-74 overtime setback to Adair County High School on Friday.
Wayne County senior Brody Weaver led the way with a game-high 27 points in the Cardinals' loss. Eighth-grader Kendall Phillips scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds. Sophomore Mason Burchett scored 16 points and had five rebounds.
Gage Gregory and Trevet Smith both scored six points each. Renan Dobbs and Carson Simpson both scored three points each.
Wayne County (0-3) will host Somerset Christian on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
