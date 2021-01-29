Wayne County falls to Raiders again

STEARNS – For the second time this month, the Wayne County High School boys basketball team fell victim to McCreary Central High School. Earlier in the month, the Cardinals lost – at home – by 11 points to McCreary. But on the road Friday, the Cardinals got handled easily by the Raiders with a final score of 82-55.
Sophomore Mason Burchett led the Cardinals with a team-high 22 points. Burchett connected on four treys and had two assists.
Eighth-grader Kendall Phillips scored 14 points and pulled down six rebounds. Senior Brody Weaver scored 10 points, had six rebounds and three assists. Junior Gage Gregory scored seven points, had three rebounds and two assists. Junior Renan Dobbs scored two points.
The Raiders shot a hot 55 percent from the field and outrebounded the Cardinals 29 to 12.
Wayne County (3-5) will travel to Somerset on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.