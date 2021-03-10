The South Laurel Cardinals won 75-44 over the Wayne County Cardinals Monday night at South Laurel.
"The game was over in the first four minutes," said Wayne County head coach Rodney Woods. "They just completely dominated us in all phases of the game."
Sophomore Mason Burchett was leading scorer for Wayne with a game high 18 points.
For South Laurel, Parker Payne and Micah Anders both reached double figures with Payne leading the team with 17, and Anders right behind him with 16.
South Laurel put up 23 points in each of the first two periods, while holding Wayne to just 25 points in the half to lead 46-25 at halftime. After the break, South Laurel only allowed 19 points in the second half while putting up 29 on the other end.
""Their defense throttled us, they scored at will, killed us on the backboards, and we threw it away left and right" said coach Woods.
The loss dropped Wayne to 9-12 and they will face off with the Garrard County Golden Lions Thursday night at Wayne for their final game of the regular season.
"When games like this happen, only thing I know to do is go back to the fundamentals" said Coach Woods.
WCHS - 13 -12 -7 - 12 - 44
SLHS - 23 - 23 - 15 - 14 - 75
Wayne Co. - Burchett 18, Gregory 8, Weaver 8, Ka. Phillips 6, Ke. Phillips 3, Dobbs 1.
South Laurel - Payne 17, Anders 16, England 8, Jones 7, Reed 7, Gover 6, Je. Steele 5, Garland 4, Young 3, Ja. Steele 2.
