Wayne County falls to West Jessamine 

MONTICELLO - The West Jessamine Colts basketball team started the game against the Wayne County Cardinals on fire to set the pace of a 27 point victory at Wayne County last night.
"Just really disappointing," said Wayne County head coach Rodney Woods. "I told the kids at the timeouts that I didn't care if we were getting beat by 50 or getting beat one, or whatever. What's the most frustrating part about is to play like we're scared, and boy we played so intimidated it was unreal."
West Jessamine opened the game outscoring the Cardinals 20-7 in the first period. DeAjuan Stepp led the charge with ten points in the quarter and behind him, Daniel Waters had five, Jackson Green had three, and Drew Marshall had two.
The Wayne County seven during the first period came from three points by senior Brody Weaver, and two each for sophomore Mason Burchett and 8th grader Kendall Phillips.
Despite a tough start, the Cardinals began to somewhat get on track in the second quarter.
Burchett opened the second with a three ball, but Marshall answered his three with back to back threes for the Colts.
After a free throw by Weaver, and an inside basket by Brett Bush for West Jessamine that had the Colts ahead 28-11, freshman Kayden Phillips came off the bench for his first varsity minutes and immediately contributed with five points from a pair of free throws and a three ball that cut the West Jess lead to twelve.
Weaver brought their lead down to ten with a driving basket, but Waters nailed a three, and Stepp finished inside the paint to push the Colts lead back out to fifteen.
Kendall Phillips closed the first half with a three ball and the Cardinals trailed 33-21 at halftime.
After the break, West Jessamine turned the heat back up and opened the third period with a 15-4 run.
The run featured eight from Waters from an inside floater and pair of three point shots, a steal and driving layup from Stepp, a steal and driving layup from Green, and a three ball from Marshall. The four Cardinals points all came from Weaver.
After the run by the Colts, Wayne went on a short 6-0 run of their own that left them trailing 48-31 in the middle of the third, after an inside bucket by Weaver and a free shot and three from Burchett.
Then, West Jessamine answered right back with an 8-0 run to close the third, with a driving dunk and layup from Stepp, and an inside shot each from Marshall and Jacob Jones. The run put them ahead 56-31 heading into the final period.
Weaver put in another five points in the fourth, and had help from a pair of free throws by Kendall Phillips, along with a single from Burchett, and a three from junior Gage Gregory, but the Colts kept up the pace in the fourth and closed the game on top 69-42.
The West Jessamine success was led by a trio of double figure scorers with Waters at 18, Stepp at 16, and Marshall at 15. Most of the Cardinals fight came from Weaver who finished with a team high 17 points.
"I thought Brody (Weaver) battled hard," said coach Woods. "I thought he played a full 32 minutes...I thought he battled as hard as he could. He had a tough night at the free throw line, but I thought he really battled. We have to have warriors, and tonight we had one."
The loss dropped the Cardinals to 4-7 on the season, and they will be back in action Monday night at home where they will face the Lynn Camp Wildcats.
"The thing that bothers me is this, if we hadn't played so well against Knox Central, then I would say we are just not very good," said coach Woods. "If you can do that, you can do it again. If you can do it one time, you can do it again. We are not this bad, and I'll take the blame. I don't think we're real disciplined. We're making the same mistakes over and over and over. It's been tough...We've just got to fight through it and keep going."
WCHS 7 14 10 11 - 42
WJHS 20 13 23 13 - 69
Wayne Co. - Weaver 17, Burchett 10, Kendall Phillips 7, Kayden Phillips 5, Gregory 3.
West Jessamine - Waters 18, Stepp 16, Marshall 15, Green 9, Bush 4, Jones 4, Salva 2, Marsh 1.
