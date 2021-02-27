Wayne County fell to Lincoln on the road

The Wayne County Cardinals dropped to the Lincoln County Patriots 64-43 last night on the road.
Senior Brody Weaver led the charge for Wayne County by leading his Cardinals in scoring and rebounds with 19 points and 8 rebounds.
Sophomore Mason Burchett was right behind him in scoring with 15 points and him and Weaver combined for 34 of Wayne's 43 points.
On the other side, Lincoln's top scorer was Jaxon Smith with a game high 21 points.
Other key performers in the Patriot win was Tremane Alcorn and Colton Ralston. Ralston was second in scoring with 17, and Alcorn also reached double figure scoring with 10 points and led his team in rebounds with 9.
The loss dropped the Wayne County Cardinals to 6-10 on the season, and they will return to action today where they will face the Lynn Camp Wildcats, who they beat earlier this season, on the road.
Wayne Co. - Weaver 19, Burchett 15, Dobbs 4, Ka. Phillips 3, Ke. Phillips 2.
Lincoln Co. - Smith 21, Ralston 17 Alcorn 10, Weaver 9, Mattingly 5, Davis 2.
