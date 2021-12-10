Wayne County gets hot to down Southwestern

MONTICELLO - Trailing by only four points at halftime, the Southwestern High School boys basketball team looked to be in contention to challenge the homestanding Wayne County Cardinals on Friday night. However, Wayne County went on a red-hot 77 percent shooting spree in the second half to down the Warriors by a score of 63-44
"Wayne County got hot," stated Southwestern High School boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar. "They only missed four shots in the second half and a lot of them were tough shots."
"We're struggling right now to keep people in front of it," Dunbar stated. "I think, for the most part, we did a decent job, But not still where we need to be."
Wayne County junior Mason Burchett hurt the Warriors the most with a game-high 28 points. Burchett hit three-of-four of his three-pointer attempts.
"Burchett killed us tonight," Dunbar stated. "He hit two buzzer beaters to give them a lot of momentum too."
Also, eighth-grader Kendall Phillips had a strong game with 21 points and hit five of his six shots from the two-point range.
The Cardinals shot 56 percent from beyond the arc and 61 percent from the field for the game. The Cardinals also hit 12-of-15 free throws. Meanwhile, Southwestern shot 41 percent from the field and only connected on two treys on 10 attempts.
"This was a good win early in the season, but we still have lots to work on," Wayne County High School boys basketball coach Rodney Woods stated. "We finally made some free throws after shooting them poorly in first three games."
Southwestern was led in scoring by senior Andrew Jones with 17 points. Campbell Coffey had eight points, Collin Burton had seven points, and Heagan Galloway had six points.
"We had one guy in double figures and we shot 40 percent from the field, which ain't great," Dunbar stated. "So we got to get some stuff figured out. We missed a lot of shots that we probably should've stuck. I think we also passed up some good shot opportunities."
Dunbar also got his first taste of one of the top rivalry basketball games in the 48th District.
"Wayne County is a hard place to play," Dunbar stated. "This was probably the first time our kids saw a true home student section this year. But I thought we were prepared for it and the kids played hard. We couldn't get anything going off physically. We struggled from outside and it hurts when you only hit two threes."
Southwestern (1-3) will play Allen County-Scottsville on Saturday in the Don Franklin Barren Hoops Classic. Wayne County (4-1) will play at Pulaski County on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
