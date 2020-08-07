RICHMOND - Wayne County High School junior Gehrig Sexton won the championship at the Model Invitational Golf Tournament on Monday, Aug. 3. Sexton blazed the par-72 University Club at Arlington golf course with a six-under par round of 66.
Wayne County High School junior Gage Gregory, who recently won the Somerset Invitational medalist honors, tied for sixth place overall.
The Cardinals boys golf team finished sixth out of 19 teams in the field. Other Wayne County High School golf team members included Aaron Hesse and Cade Foster.
The Wayne County High School boys golf team is in the midst of their 2020 fall season. The Cardinal linksters are coached by Stewart Gregory and Allen Burchett.
