Wayne County holds off Casey for a 12th Region win 

After a slow start, the Wayne County Cardinals basketball team bounced back to knock off the Casey County Rebels 68-58 last night at Wayne County High School.
The Rebels opened the first period with a 12-2 run that featured six points each for Spencer Baird and Ethan Willoughby, with Baird and Willoughby each having a pair of successful drives at the basket and each hitting a mid range jumper.
The Cardinals had a single inside bucket by 8th grader Kendall Phillips during Casey's run, but closed the first with an 8-0 run to cut the Rebel lead to just two at 12-10 heading into the second quarter.
Wayne's run consisted of four shots from inside the paint, with two coming from senior Brody Weaver and singles from junior Renan Dobbs and Phillips.
The start of the second was a back and forth battle. First, Phillips evened the score at 12-12 with a driving layup, but Baird gave it right back to his Rebels with a mid range pull up shot. Weaver tied it up for Wayne with an inside basket, but again Casey answered with a mid range shot by Baird.
After the second shot by Baird, the Cardinals took their first lead of the game at 17-16 with a three from Phillips off a pass by junior Gage Gregory.
Wayne County doubled the Rebels in scoring to close the second period with a 14-7 run. The run started with the three by Phillips, and included six points from Weaver off a pair of inside shots and a mid range jumper, and a shot from inside the paint and three pointer by Dobbs.
The seven points from Casey County came from a three ball by Blake Caudill, a driving layup by Baird, and an inside shot from Rylan Hamm and the Rebels trailed 28-23 heading into halftime.
After the break, Weaver went on a tear for the Cardinals with 12 of Wayne's 22 points in the third quarter.
Weaver hit four shots inside the paint, a mid range jump shot, and a pair of free throws, and the rest of the Cardinal's points in the third came from a a mid range jumper and two threes including a buzzer beater at the end of the quarter by sophomore Mason Burchett, and a driving layup by Gregory.
Casey County had fifteen points in the third period, and majority of those points came from three point shots. Caudill and Baird hit a pair of threes each, and the other three came by a driving bucket by Willoughby and a free shot by Donovan Jackson and the Rebels were behind twelve at 50-38 heading into the last quarter.
Burchett had eight in the third and continued his second half hot streak in the fourth period. He helped extend the Cardinal lead well past the double figure mark at 64-49 with a pair of inside shots and two triples.
Phillips contributed in the fourth with six points coming from two inside buckets and a pair of free throws, and Gregory had a driving layup in the quarter as well.
The Rebels were able to just outscore Wayne in the fourth, but were down too far heading into the period and fell short.
Nate Goode was the main aggressor for Casey in the fourth with ten points coming from a driving bucket, mid range jumper, and pair of three point shots. Caudill and Baird had a pair of driving layups each in the period as well, and Keegan Daniel had two with an inside shot.
Senior forward Brody Weaver was the star of the show for the Cardinals with a 22 point, 11 rebound double-double. He led his team in both stat categories and helped tremendously towards the 68-58 victory.
The win pushed Wayne's record to 3-4, while Casey dropped to 5-2. The Cardinals will be back in action Friday night for a 48th District matchup against the McCreary Central Raiders on the road.
WCHS - 10 - 18 - 22 - 18 - 68
CCHS - 12 - 11 - 15 - 20 - 58
Wayne County - Weaver 24, Burchett 18, Phillips 15, Dobbs 7, Gregory 4.
Casey County - Baird 22, Caudill 13, Goode 10, Willoughby 8, Daniel 2, Hamm 2, Jackson 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.