Wayne County hosts #5 Corbin in a district showdown  

The Wayne County Cardinals return to action this Friday night hosting Corbin, at Wayne County High School’s Jewell Field. The Cards enter the matchup 2-2 on the season and coming off a cancellation week due to Covid-19, after an exciting 52-36 win over Lincoln County, in their district opener. The Redhounds, the #5 ranked team in Class 4A, according to the Associated Press are an impressive 4-1 on the season, with a 2-0 district mark and are coming off a 14-8 home win over Lincoln County last week. The contest marks the 33rd meeting between the two schools with Corbin dominating the rivalry with a 26-6 series advantage but the Cards have won five of the last seven matchups, including an 18-16 regular season win and a 63-49 win to clinch the district championship last season, in the second round of the playoffs.
The Redhounds are under the first-year direction of head coach Tom Greer and Greer has the squad playing as well as anyone in Class 4A. Greer played on state championship teams at Corbin in 1980 and 1982 and was the head coach at Bell County from 1997-2000. Since that time Greer has been an assistant in the program, before moving into an administration role, until the job opened after Justin Haddix left to take the job at Boyle County.
The Hounds average 27.4 points per game and it all starts with the play of 6-1 180 lbs. sophomore quarterback Cameron Combs. Combs has rushed 36 times for 183 yards with 2 TDs and completed 42 of 85 passes for 567 yards with 8 TDs, against just 4 interceptions for an offensive unit that totals 281 yards per night.
“Corbin is very explosive on offense and they have a lot of weapons that can make plays. Cameron Combs is a dual threat at quarterback and makes things happen in both the passing game and ground game. They run multiple formations on offense and do a nice job of getting their athletes in space,” said Cards head coach Shawn Thompson.
The offense has several other big weapons after Sizemore, as 6-3 185 lbs. junior Seth Mills has 264 rushing yards and 6 TDs on just 29 attempts and helps a talented receiving corps with 5 receptions for 87 yards with 2 additional scores. Blake Powers also must be accounted for in the running game as well, as the 5-10 180 lbs. senior has 28 carries for 179 yards with a TD, as the Redhounds average just under 158 yards on the ground per game. Senior Brody Wells is also a threat at wide receiver with 6 receptions for 146 yards and 2 scores.
Two players to watch and both have Division One interest are 6-2 175 lbs. junior Trey Longmire and 6-3 200 lbs. sophomore Dakota Patterson. Longmire has 17 carries for 32 yards on the season and 12 catches for 149 yards and 2 TDs, while Patterson has 10 balls for 131 yards and 2 scores, both have garnered SEC and Power Five recruitment.
“We have to be physical and play with a sense of awareness all night. They have guys that can take it to the house all over the field. We must swarm the football and tackle as a unit. Another big key will be getting off the field on third down, we have to be consistent for 48-minutes,” said Thompson.
Wayne County is allowing 26.5 points per contest and the defense is led by the 58 total tackles of junior linebacker Lee Shelton. Justin Curry has totaled 48 stops, while the senior trio of Nick Green, Kurtis Karr and Andrew Sargent are counted on to set the edge and man the line of scrimmage. Green a defensive tackle has 21 total tackles with 2 sacks, while the ends of Karr and Sargent have 22 and 17 stops each and tie for team honors with 2.5 sacks each.
The Cardinal offense is coming off 470 yards of offense in the win over Lincoln County, behind the play of senior running back Braedon Sloan. Sloan paces the offense with 89 carries for 941 yards with 15 TDs and compliments classmate Brody Weaver to give the offense a solid one-two punch. Weaver has completed 29 of 55 passes for 475 yards with 5 TDs without an interception and is second on the squad in rushing with 30 attempts for 170 yards with a TD.
“We have to be physical up front as they have an excellent defensive line and their linebackers really tackle well, plus they are really good on the backend. They have all the ingredients of a very good defensive unit. We need to move the chains and control the clock without any turnovers,” said Thompson.
Sophomore Wesley Cares leads the receiving corps with 11 catches for 214 yards and 2 TDs, while senior Carson Simpson is second on the team with 9 receptions for 113 yards with a score. Simpson is coming off his best rushing performance in two seasons with 12 carries for 60 yards, plus added a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, in the district opener.
The Cards are facing a Corbin defensive unit that allows a stingy 11.4 points per game and is led by the 63 total stops of 5-9 165 lbs. senior linebacker Austin Lewis. Dawson Fore and Braydon Reynolds are next with 61 and 40 tackles each, as the squad is coming off their best effort limiting Lincoln County to just 8 points.
“We know it’s a very big game for seeding and the playoffs. We just have to leave it all on the field and go hard for four quarters. Games like this typically come down to execution, intensity and the team that can take some hits and keep fighting,” said Thompson.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm tonight and no public tickets will be available at the gate, the broadcast is available on WFLW FM 95.7 and WFLW957.com with “Countdown to Kickoff” at 6:15 pm and kick at 7:30 pm.
