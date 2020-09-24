Wayne County looks for win at Danville

The Wayne County Cardinals, 1-1 on the season and coming off an impressive 42-0 shutout win at Harlan County, return to the road this Friday night to face the homestanding Danville. The Admirals are 1-0 on the season and coming off a 27-15 win at Hazard in their season opener last week. The matchup marks just the third meeting ever between the two schools with Danville winning both other matchups in the postseason 28-6 in 1996 and 55-16 in 1998, as last season’s contest was stormed out with Wayne County owning a 14-0 early first half advantage.
“That was extremely disappointing last season and that led to an open week, so we had what felt like a three-week break in the schedule. That was the only time we have ever hosted Danville, so to lose a game on the schedule and a game that we were off to a good start was tough. We know they have another good football team this season and it starts with their team speed across the board,” said Cards head coach Shawn Thompson.
The Ads took a step back last season with a 3-7 mark, after winning the 2017 Class 2A State Championship with a perfect 15-0 record, but don’t think that will be a trend for long. Head Coach Clay Clevenger has been a winner at Henderson County 45-27 in six years and in his 8th season at Danville has an impressive 62-29 mark to be 107-56 overall, so it won’t take long for Ads to bounce-back and be a major contender in their region and across the state.
“Danville has a great tradition of football and have been so good for so long and Coach Clevenger does an outstanding job, so we know they’ll be very well prepared. They will be well coached and that coupled with their excellent team speed makes for a battle for 48-minutes Friday night. We have to keep working to get better as we made some big steps at Harlan County last week, but this is a new week with a new set of challenges,” said Thompson.
Danville totaled 330 yards of offense in last week’s win led by the play of 5-9 180 lbs. junior running back Caleb Burns. Burns rushed 30 times for 198 yards and two scores, plus added 2 catches for 14 yards to net 212 total yards of offense.
“Burns is a stud that’s a very hard-runner with great vision. We have to tackle very well, or he will hurt us every snap, plus they have a dangerous quarterback that’s the best passer we’ve faced in the early season. He can make plays with his legs as well,” said Thompson.
Sophomore Sage Davis completed 10 of 20 pass attempts for 107 yards with a touchdown and one interception, while adding 7 rush attempts for 20 yards. Davis connected with 5-6 135 lbs. senior Corydon Crawford 5 times last week for 86 yards and Crawford added 2 TDs.
“We have to pressure their quarterback and that starts with being very physical on defense. Our play on the line of scrimmage was better last week and that has to improve again this week. We have to tackle as a unit and make sure we play smart assignment football to contain their speed in the skill positions. They run the Spread offensively and really do a nice job of getting the football in their playmakers hands,” said Thompson.
Wayne County’s defensive unit much maligned in week one responded in week two with the unit’s first shutout since a 43-0 win over Louisville Valley on November 3rd of 2017, in the opening round of the Class 4A state playoffs. The Cards limited the Black Bears to 32 plays and 36 yards of offense, with just 2 first downs, led by the 9 tackles of junior linebacker Justin Curry. Lee Shelton, also a junior linebacker, added 7 tackles and the unit managed 4 sacks, after registering just 9 sacks in 12 games last season.
The Wayne County offense is netting 41.5 points per game and continues to be paced by the senior tandem of Braedon Sloan and Brody Weaver. Sloan rushed 13 times for 162 yards and that included scoring runs of 41, 30 and 22 yards, while Weaver completed 6 of 10 passes for 108 yards with 2 TDs and rushed for a career best 113 yards on 10 carries, which included a 29-yard scoring run. The unit used 39 plays to total 408 yards, but was plagued by 10 penalties for 80 yards, in last week’s win.
“Brody was very focused and ready to get back on the field last week, so that was a result of a great week of practice. Braedon continues to do great things and does something special time and time again. We just have to build on that but we know we have to get some more guys stepping up and making plays for our offense to fire on all cylinders. We also know the offensive line has to come off the football,” said Thompson.
Lee Shelton led all receivers with 2 catches for 45 yards and that included a 24-yard scoring connection, while sophomore Wesley Cares added a scoring catch from 31-yards out and leads the team with 102 yards and 4 receptions thru two games.
Wayne County is looking for some momentum and a win as a 2-1 mark heading into the open week and two weeks before the district home opener with Lincoln County.
“Nothing has been easy in 2020 and we know it will take a great effort on the road Friday night but we’re looking forward to the challenge,” said Thompson.
The game will be broadcast on WFLW FM 95.7 and wflw957.com beginning with “Countdown to Kickoff” at 6:30 pm followed by the kick at 7:30 pm from Danville’s Admiral Stadium, as no tickets will be available at the gate.
