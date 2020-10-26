Wayne County loses a five-set heartbreaker to Rock

NICHOLASVILLE - The 12th Region Volleyball Tournament kicked off Monday night at West Jessamine High School, and Wayne County High School was the first to exit the fall classic in a heart-breaking five-set loss to Rockcastle County High School. After winning the first two sets by the exact same score of 25-21, the Lady Cardinals dropped the next three sets 25-23, 25-21 and 15-10.
"I think our energy was the difference between the first two sets and the last three sets," stated Wayne County volleyball coach Sandra Baker. "We got comfortable midway through the third set. Once Rockcastle started going on some runs, we started playing uptight and making more mistakes and then we couldn't get out of that funk."
"We had a lot of missed serves late in the third set," Baker stated. "In the fourth and fifth set, especially in the fourth set, we started hitting the ball out of bounds. We were playing to keep from losing instead of playing to win."
Ironically, the Lady Cardinals opened and closed their 2020 volleyball season against Rockcastle County. In their season-opening loss to the Lady Rockets, Wayne County lost in two straight sets.
"I thought we had a good chance to win tonight, even though we lost to them (Rockcastle County) in two sets in the first match of the season," Baker stated. "In that first loss of the season (to Rockcastle) we had only two weeks of practice, we were without our 'go to' and middle hitter. So we weren't even the same team tonight as we were at the first of the season."
"Rockcastle is a good team and they have had a great season," Baker added. "Their blockers are big and they got a really good libero. But I really thought we could pull it off tonight, if we all got firing on the same cylinders."
The Lady Cardinals' heart-breaking loss on Monday ended their 2020 season with an overall record of 6-9-3. The Wayne County volleyball program also had to say farewell to their three seniors - Leslie Dodd, Lorin Dodd, and Brooklyn Napier.
"Our three seniors have been with us since they were in middle school," Baker commented. "They have not really got a lot of experience up until this year, but they were always at practice, they always worked hard, and they always brought some 'goofiness'. You need those kind of players that can kind of ease the tension when they need to. We are going to miss them a lot, especially the atmosphere they created inside the locker room."
Pulaski County (8-5-6) and Southwestern (14-5-1) will battle each other in their opening round match-up on Tuesday, Oct. 27. The region semifinals will be played on Wednesday, Oct. 28, and the championship game will be played on Thursday, Oct. 29.
