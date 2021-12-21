Wayne County losses a heartbreaker in the Arby's/KFC Classic

STEARNS - After leading by four points at the end of the third quarter, the Wayne County High School boys basketball team lost a heartbreaker in the Arby's/KFC Classic on Monday. The Cardinals fell to Perry County Central by a score of 59-58 at McCreary Central High School.
"Tough loss to a really good team," stated Wayne County High School boys basketball coach Rodney Woods. "We just made too many mistakes down the stretch to win. Still too many turnovers to win games against good teams."
The Cardinals were led in scoring by eighth-grader Kendall Phillips with a game-high 26 points. Mason Burchett scored 17 points, Antajuan Dumphord scored seven points, Renan Dobbs scored six points and Gage Gregory scored two points.
Wayne County (4-3) plays Taylor County High school on Tuesday in the Arby's/KFC Classic.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.