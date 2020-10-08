Wayne County opens district play

The Wayne County Cardinals return to action this Friday night hosting undefeated Lincoln County, at Wayne County High School's Jewell Field. The Cards enter the matchup 1-2 on the season and coming off an open week, after a disappointing 28-24 loss at Danville their previous outing. The Patriots, the #8 ranked team in Class 4A, according to the Associated Press are a perfect 4-0 on the season and coming off an impressive 26-14 win at Madison Central last week. The contest marks just the fifth meeting between the two schools and Wayne County owns a 4-0 series advantage, including wins of 55-21 on October 11th at Lincoln County and then 56-33, in opening round of the playoffs at Jewell Field, on November 8th of last season.
The Patriots are under the third-year guidance of Spencer Crutchfield and his record of 14-13 overall shows this could be his best team yet. Lincoln County averages 45 points per game and it all starts with the versatile 5-9 160 lbs. versatile junior Clayton Davis. Davis has rushed 38 times for 530 yards with 9 TDs and completed 9 of 15 passes for 187 yards with another score, plus added 2 catches for 88 yards for an offensive unit that totals 402 yards per night.
"Lincoln County is very explosive on offense and it starts with a great player in Clayton Davis, as he gave us fits last year and without question is one of the best players in our district. They will run some Wing-T and Spread as well, but one thing that really stands out is they are giving great effort on every play, on both sides of the ball. We have to be physical on every snap in all phases of the game," said Cards head coach Shawn Thompson.
The offense has several other big weapons after Davis, as 5-10 160 lbs. junior Lee Amon has 375 rushing yards and 7 TDs on just 41 attempts and leads all receivers with 6 receptions for 178 yards with a touchdown. Rodney Alcorn also must be accounted for in the running game as well, as the 5-11 195 lbs. senior has a team high 60 carries for 305 yards with 2TDs, as the Patriots average just under 329 yards on the ground per game.
"We have to be physical and play with a sense of urgency from the opening kickoff. The open week allowed us a chance to breathe a bit, heal-up any dings and work on our fundamentals a few days, which with the limited preseason really helped," said Thompson.
Wayne County is allowing 23.3 points per contest and the defense is led by the 38 total tackles of junior linebacker Justin Curry. Lee Shelton has totaled 37 stops with 3 tackles for loss, while the senior trio of Nick Green, Kurtis Karr and Andrew Sargent are counted on to set the edge and man the line of scrimmage. Green a defensive tackle has 16 total tackles with 2 sacks, while the ends of Karr and Sargent have 16 and 15 stops each and tie for team honors with 2.5 sacks each.
The Cardinal offense is coming off a season low 24 points in the loss at Danville and will look to bounce back behind the play of senior running back Braedon Sloan. Sloan paces the offense with 69 carries for 650 yards with 10 TDs and compliments classmate Brody Weaver to give the offense a solid one-two punch. Weaver has completed 23 of 45 passes for 386 yards with 4 TDs without an interception and is second on the squad in rushing with 24 attempts for 160 yards with a TD.
"We have to win the battle on the line of scrimmage and we talk a lot that our offense isn't flashy, as Braedon just needs a little crease. We just have to get a body on somebody and make sure we give him a chance to do special things. We know we have to get the passing game dialed in and see if we can get our offense into some rhythm," said Thompson.
Sophomore Wesley Cares leads the receiving corps with 10 catches for 196 yards and a TD, while senior Carson Simpson is second on the team with 7 receptions for 83 yards with a score. Lee Shelton also figures into the mix with 3 catches for 53 yards with 2 TDs and provides a more than capable receiver in the middle of the field.
The Cards are facing a Lincoln County defensive unit that allows 22.5 points per game and is led by the 40 total stops of 5-9 185 lbs. junior linebacker Robert Bowman. Clayton Davis and Micah Phillips are next with 23 and 17 tackles each, as the squad is coming off their best effort limiting Madison Central to just 14 points.
"Defensively they play a 4-4 and watching them on tape their defense bends but doesn't break. They are playing with a lot of energy and playing with a lot of confidence, as they are off to a great start beating both some 5A and 6A schools. We know like very game left on our schedule it will be an absolute battle. We have five games left in regular season and we could win any of those games, but we also could just as easily lose those games, so it's time to get to work," said Thompson.
Friday night is also Senior Night as the Cardinals will honor a group of 14 seniors, as with all the Covid-19 related issues the group will be honored early to assure they get a Senior Night.
"We certainly look forward to honoring those guys and the easiest way to do that is by playing our tails off and doing whatever it takes to get a win. Those guys have been a part of a lot of great memories for this program," said Thompson.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm tonight and no tickets will be available at the gate, the broadcast is available on WFLW FM 95.7 and WFLW957.com with "Countdown to Kickoff" at 6 pm and kick at 7:30 pm.
