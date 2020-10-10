Wayne County out slugs Lincoln County 

MONTICELLO - There was a lot of new and a lot of old new on Friday night in the Wayne County High School Cardinals' 52-36 district win over the perviously undefeated Lincoln County High School Patriots.
The new things for the Cardinals was a new scoreboard and their new chrome silver helmets.
The old was the Cardinal faithful saying farewell to 14 seniors in their Senior Night ceremonies. The other old was their 2019 first-team all-state running back Braedon Sloan, who had another amazing night. In only three quarters of play, Sloan rushed for 286 yards and scored five touchdowns.
Also, the Cardinals' brand new scoreboard could well be considered 'old' after the two district rivals combined for 88 points and over 700 combined offensive yardage.
Wayne County senior Carson Simpson started things off with a 72-yard kick-off touchdown return with only a few seconds off the new clock. After a Lincoln County three-and-out possession, the Cardinals converted on their next offensive possession when Braedon Sloan punched it into the end zone from one-yard out to put the Cardinals up 14-0.
Lincoln County got on the scoreboard with 5:09 left in the opening quarter when quarterback Sawyer Horton hit Clayton Davis for a 45-yard TD pass play. Wayne County's Mr. Football candidate Sloan countered with a 51-yard touchdown run to keep the Cardinals up 21-6 with 2:50 left in the first period.
Lincoln County's other quarterback Clayton Davis connected with Rodney Alcorn for a 50-yard TD pass play to pull the Patriots within a score at 21-14.
Once again, all-state running back Braedon Sloan countered with a 58-yard touchdown run with 9:34 left in the half. With only 44 seconds left in the half, Lincoln County's Horton and Davis teamed up again for a 44-yard TD pass. The Patriots converted on a two-point conversion to put the score at 28-22.
Before the half ended, Wayne County sophomore kicker Jack Kelsay hit a 28-yard field goal to put the Cardinals up 31-22 at the break.
Lincoln County got as close as they would ever get in the game when QB Clayton Davis ran in from 11-yards out to pull within three points at 31-28.
However, the Cardinals scored back-to-back touchdowns to widen their lead to 45-28 to close out the third quarter. Sloan caped off both the Wayne County scores with TD runs of 48 yards and one yard.
After tweaking his ankle, the Cardinals played the final quarter without the services of Sloan. However, the Cardinals' 17-point lead was enough to guide them through the final quarter.
In the final period, the two teams traded scores. Lincoln County's Lee Amon scored on a nine-yard run. With another two-point conversion, the Patriots pulled within nine points at 45-36. However, the Cardinals put the game away at the 5:45 mark when senior quarterback Brody Weaver hit sophomore receiver Wesley Cares for a 18-yard TD pass play to give Wayne County its second win of the season at 52-36.
"We set the tone early and we needed this win and momentum," Wayne County High School football coach Shawn Thompson stated. "When we play with good effort and passion, we are a pretty good football team. We just got to put it together for 48 minutes, and we are about there."
Wayne County upped their season record to 2-2 and their district record to 1-0, while Lincoln County dropped to 4-1 on the season and are 0-1 in district play. The Cardinals will travel to Knox Central High School next Friday for another district match-up.
LC 6 16 6 8 - 36
WC 21 10 14 7 - 52
RUSHING
WC- Sloan 19-286 5TD, Weaver 6-10 Simpson 11-56; LC- Davis 8-16 TD, Amon10-56 TD, Alcorn 15-67
PASSING
WC- Weaver 6-9- 99 TD.
RECEIVING
WC- Sloan 1-25, Simpson 2-30, Rice 1-5 Burchett 1-11, Cares 1-18 TD.
