MONTICELLO - The Wayne County High School boys basketball team picked up their first win of the season in a a 75-50 defeat of the Somerset Christian School Cougars on Tuesday night at Coach Rodney C. Woods Gymnasium.
After the visiting Cougars took an early 13-11 lead after the first quarter, the Cardinals outscored Somerset Christian 45 to 19 in the next two quarters to build a 56-32 lead at the end of three quarters.
"Too many people, too many turnovers, the speed of the game did us in again," stated Somerset Christian boys basketball coach Kirk Stickley. "We did give them a little bit of a scare in the first quarter. I just need more players."
Cardinal senior Brody Weaver led the way for Wayne County with a game-high 22 points, while eighth-grader Kendall Phillips added 20 points. Sophomore Mason Burchett scored 16 points. Juniors Gage Gregory scored six points, and Renan Dobbs scored eight points. Senior Carson Simpson scored three points.
For the Cougars, junior Braydon Moore scored 13 points and junior Luke Atwood scored 12 points. Senior Aaron Crubaugh scored 10 points. Junior David Crubaugh scored nine points and sophomore Noah Brummett scored six points.
Wayne County (1-3) will travel to play Southwestern on Friday, Jan. 22, while Somerset Christian (1-4) will host Frankfort on Thursday, Jan. 24.
