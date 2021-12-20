Wayne County picks up fourth win of season

MONTICELLO - The Wayne County High School boys basketball team picked up their fourth win of the season in a 76-61 victory over Metcalfe County on Friday night.
Mason Burchett led the way for the homestanding Cardinals with a game-high 29 points. Kendall Phillips scored 26 points and was a perfect 9-for-9 from the free throw line.
Antajuan Dumpherd scored six points, Renan Dobbs scored five points, and Bryson Slone scored four points. Gage Gregory and Kayden Phillips scored three points each.
"This was a good win tonight," stated Wayne County High School boys basketball hall of fame coach Rodney Woods. "I thought we were as intense for longer than any time this season. Gotta build on this and improve each night."
Wayne County (4-2) will play in the McCreary Central High School Arby's/KFC Classic over the Christmas Break.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.