Wayne County, Pulaski County battle for top spots at Dix River

STANFORD - With the 2021 boys high school golf season less that one-week-old, the Pulaski County and Wayne County golf teams have already gave notice that they will be fighting it out for region supremacy this fall.
Prior to Wednesday, both the Cardinals and the Maroons have made strong showings in all the tournaments they have competed in over the past six days.
On Wednesday, the two regional powerhouse teams went head-to-head in the Dix River High School Invitational at Dix River Country Club. Only two stokes separated the two teams, as they claimed the top two spots in the tournament.
Wayne County took home the team title with 306 strokes, while Pulaski County finished a close runner-up with 308 strokes.
Once again, the Cardinals were paced by an outstanding performance by Gehrig Sexton - who blistered the 18-hole course with a four-under-par 67. Sexton's low round tied him for individual top honors.
Wayne County's Gage Gregory shot an even-par 71. Aaron Hesse shot 78, Hunter Bell fired a 91 and Cade Foster scored a 92.
For Pulaski County, Zach Ousley led the way with an even-par round of 71. Kellan McKinney shot 78, Mason Daugherty shot 79, Reece Boughton scored an 80, and Cayden Lancaster shot 81.
While the Cardinals are paced by consistent under-par rounds from seniors Gehrig Sexton and Gage Gregory, Pulaski County has at least six golfers on their squad who have already shot in the 70's. Also, Pulaski County has been led in scoring by four different golfers in the five events they have competed in this season.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
