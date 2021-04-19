Wayne County rallies late for road win

WILLIAMSBURG – The Wayne County High School baseball team put an end to a six-game losing skid with a 8-5 win over Whitley County High School on Friday.
With a 5-5 tie going into the last frame, the Cardinals scored three unanswered runs to pick up the road win. In the seventh, Titus Jones singled to right field to score Jayden Keith and Jacob Jackson. Later, Renan Dobbs doubled to score Cory Brown – running for Jones.
Wayne County's Kason Pitman hit a triple, drove in two runs and scored a run. Jacob Jackson drove in two runs and scored a run. Jayden Keith had a hit and scored three runs. Titus Jones drove in two runs, and Renan Dobbs drove in a run.
Wayne County (4-6) hosts Southwestern High School on Monday, and will travel to Southwestern High School on Tuesday.
