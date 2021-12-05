Wayne County remains perfect with win over Garrard County

LANCASTER - The state's winningest active boys basketball coach Rodney Woods added another 'W' to his massive career win total after his visiting Cardinals narrowly downed Garrard County High School, 66-64,on Saturday.
"Good road win today, much better effort than Tuesday night," Woods commented. "We are still have a long way to go, but took some positive steps today."
The Cardinals were led in scoring by eighth-grader Kendall Phillips with a game-high 20 points. Mason Burchett scored 17 points, while Antajuan Dumphord scored 14 points. Renan Dobbs scored six points, Kayden Phillips scored five points and Gage Gregory added four points.
Ethan Cooper led Garrard County with 17 points.
Wayne County (2-0) will host Lincoln County High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
