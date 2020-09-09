Wayne County Schools announce 'Fan Guidance and Expectations'

The Wayne County High school Athletic Department announced their 'Fan Guidance and Expectations for the Fall 2020 Sports Seasons'.
Jewell Field-Football (High School & Middle School)
Start at 20% capacity (500), progress to 30% (750) September 24, and 40% (1,000) October 23
2 Tickets per visiting player, 4 Tickets per home team player, remainder will be sold to the general public with a 2-ticket max per adult ($5)
High School tickets will be sold to the home team players on Wednesday afternoons prior to practice. Visiting team tickets will be delivered to the visiting team on Wednesday mornings. General public sale will be Thursday 5:00-6:00 in the office of the Athletic Director.
Middle School Home Team Tickets will be sold the day before the scheduled contest as soon as they come to practice. Visiting team will submit a roster to the Wayne County Coach and/or AD. Rostered athlete parents will have the opportunity to buy 2 tickets upon arrival.
Cheer and Dance team members will have tickets allotted to them as well. 1 ticket at 20%, 2 tickets at 30% and 40%.
Tickets will be required for admittance to the event. No on-site ticket sales will take place.
Fans must complete a COVID assessment, as well as temperature check upon arrival. Fans displaying any COVID symptoms, or temperature greater than 100.4 will not be permitted to enter the facility.
Fans in attendance of any Wayne County Athletic event will be required to wear a mask/face covering at all times, as well as remain socially distant from other spectators. Families may sit together in an area closer than 6 feet, but they must remain 6 feet from other fans.
Fans will be seated socially distant in the bleachers.
Fans may also opt to bring their own lawn chairs to sit in as long as social distancing is observed.
Tents will not be allowed.
Strict policy of No Fan Re-Entry.
No Visiting Cheer, Dance or Band
Limited 'pre-packaged' concessions will be available.
Rodney C. Woods Gymnasium (Volleyball)
Two tickets per visiting player, 4 tickets per home team player, remainder will be sold to the general public with a 2-ticket max per adult ($5)
Tickets will be required for admittance to the event.
Home Team Tickets will be sold the day before the scheduled contest as soon as they come to practice. Visiting team will submit a roster to the Wayne County Coach and/or AD. Rostered athlete parents will have the opportunity to buy 2 tickets upon arrival.
Fans must complete a COVID assessment, as well as temperature check upon arrival. Fans displaying any COVID symptoms, or temperature greater than 100.4 will not be permitted to enter the facility.
Fans in attendance of any Wayne County Athletic event will be required to wear a mask/face covering at all times, as well as remain socially distant from other spectators. Families may sit together in an area closer than 6 feet, but they must remain 6 feet from other fans.
Home team fans will sit across from the home bench. Visiting fans will sit across from the visiting bench. Upper part of the gymnasium will be available for seating as well to ensure social distancing.
Strict policy of No Fan Re-Entry.
Limited 'pre-packaged' concessions will be available.
Soccer Complex
Start at 30% capacity (75) and progress to 40% (100)
One ticket per visiting player, 4 tickets per home player.
Tickets will be required for admittance to the event. Visiting team fans will purchase on-site, limit 1 ticket per player.
Home Team Tickets will be sold the day before the scheduled contest as soon as they come to practice. Visiting team will submit a roster to the Wayne County Coach and/or AD. Rostered athlete parents will have the opportunity to buy 1 ticket upon arrival.
Fans must complete a COVID assessment, as well as temperature check upon arrival. Fans displaying any COVID symptoms, or temperature greater than 100.4 will not be permitted to enter the facility.
Fans in attendance of any Wayne County Athletic event will be required to wear a mask/face covering at all times, as well as remain socially distant from other spectators. Families may sit together in an area closer than 6 feet, but they must remain 6 feet from other fans.
Limited 'pre-packaged' concessions will be available.
No bleachers will be available. Fans are encouraged to bring their own folding chair.
Strict policy of No Fan Re-Entry.
Tents will not be allowed.
Middle School Gymnasium
500 seat capacity….20% (100), 30% (150) September 15, and 40% (200) September 24
One ticket per visiting player, 2 tickets per home player
Cheer and Dance team will be allotted tickets when we progress to 30% capacity. 1 ticket at 30% 2 Tickets at 40%
Tickets will be required for admittance to the event. Visiting team fans will purchase on-site, limit 1 ticket per player.
Home Team Tickets will be sold the day before the scheduled contest as soon as they come to practice. Visiting team will submit a roster to the Wayne County Coach and/or AD. Rostered athlete parents will have the opportunity to buy 1 ticket upon arrival.
Fans must complete a COVID assessment, as well as temperature check upon arrival. Fans displaying any COVID symptoms, or temperature greater than 100.4 will not be permitted to enter the facility.
Fans in attendance of any Wayne County Athletic event will be required to wear a mask/face covering at all times, as well as remain socially distant from other spectators. Families may sit together in an area closer than 6 feet, but they must remain 6 feet from other fans.
Strict policy of No Fan Re-Entry.
Limited 'pre-packaged' concessions will be available.
