Wayne County shuts out Southwestern 

Tuesday night in a 48th District matchup at Southwestern, the homestanding Warriors baseball team got shut out by the Wayne County Cardinals.
Junior pitcher Renan Dobbs led the charge for Wayne County as he pitched all seven innings and allowed just two hits to 13 strikeouts. He also only allowed 22 at bats and threw 65 strikes in 83 pitches.
On the other side, senior pitcher Tyler Pumphrey pitched all seven innings for the Warriors and allowed seven hits, six runs, and one walk, with six strikeouts.
Each pitcher put the first three batters down in the first inning, but the Cardinals got things started in the top of the second.
With two outs in the top of the second and the bases loaded, sophomore Kamryn Hancock and junior Jayden Keith hit back to back singles to score junior Trevet Smith, Dobbs and sophomore Malachi Brown. Hancock's hit scored Smith, who reached on an error, and Dobbs who hit a single, and Keith's hit sent Brown home, who singled earlier in the inning as well.
Wayne put the first three batters down once again in the bottom of the second and added another run in the top of the third.
Sophomore Kason Pitman and junior Jayden Jackson got back to back hits to open the inning and Pitman later scored on a wild pitch before three straight outs closed the top of the third with the Cardinals ahead 4-0.
After a scoreless fourth inning, back to back errors put Keith and Pitman on base and later in the inning senior Titus Jones sent them both home with a line drive single to right field. The runs gave Wayne a 6-0 lead and the pitchers battled for the remainder of the game with scoreless sixth and seventh innings.
Senior Tucker Howard and Pumphrey were the only two batters with a hit on the night for Southwestern.
The Cardinal's top offensive players were Hancock and Jones who each had a hit and two RBI's.
The loss dropped the Southwestern Warriors to 4-8 and they will face their cross town rivals, the Pulaski County Maroons, at Pulaski on Friday night. Wayne County advanced to 6-6 on the season and they will be back in action Thursday night where they will play Williamsburg on the road.
WC 031 020 0 - 6 7 0
SW 000 000 0 - 0 2 4
2B - Jackson (WC). RBI - Hancock 2, Jones 2, Keith 1 (WC).
